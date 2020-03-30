Name: Mary Russman
School, Year, and Age: Clarke County High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Piano and french horn
Parents: Patricia Russman and Kenneth Russman
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about band: The family it gave me. I LOVE my band kiddos!
Favorite moment in band: Senior band camp!!
Most embarrassing moment in band: So at band camp, I called the band to set at practice and went to say “Mark time Mark” but forgot to open my mouth and just went “MM” really loud. Awkward drum major moment.
First instrument you learned to play: Piano
How did you get into music?: It was something I always did. I grew up absolutely in love with music.
Favorite musician/band: Lauren Daigle
Favorite music genre: Anything hype
Plans after high school: Go to college to pursue a degree in music
Who do you look up to?: Mr. Curry
Favorite sport: Football
Favorite subject: Band!
Favorite food: Pancakes
— Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.