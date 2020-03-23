Name: Haley Ahrens
School, Year and Age: Sherando High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Color guard
Parents: Candace Saramosing and Darryl Saramosing
Hometown: Manassas
What do you love about band: I love performing at games and showing pride for the school.
Favorite moment in band: Before Friday night games, we all warm up stand tunes and get pumped for the games.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Sabre line forgetting drill at homecoming game.
How did you get into music/band?: My mom did color guard so she had me start learning in 8th grade at Aylor.
Favorite musician/band: Jason Aldean
Favorite music genre: Country
Plans after high school: I want to go to LFCC for two years and then go to James Madison University for color guard and I want to be a math teacher.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wade
Favorite subject: Math
— Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
