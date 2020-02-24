MBS - Allison Stephens

Handley High School senior Allison Stephens is in the school’s colorguard.

 By ANNA MEROD/The Winchester Star

Name: Allison Stephens

School, Year, and Age: John Handley High School, senior, 16

Instrument: Flag

Parents: Nikki Stephens and Doug Stephens

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about band: Memories and getting to be with my teammates.

Favorite moment in band: Leadership lock-in.

Most embarrassing moment in band: Tripping over my shoe lace.

First instrument you learned to play: Flag

How did you get into music?: My coach and my aunt.

Favorite musician/band: Kane Brown

Favorite music genre: Pop

Plans after high school: Become a registered nurse

Favorite sport: Softball

Favorite TV show: "Full House"

Favorite food: Spaghetti

Best concert you’ve been to: Kane Brown

— Compiled by Anna Merod 

