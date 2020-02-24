Name: Allison Stephens
School, Year, and Age: John Handley High School, senior, 16
Instrument: Flag
Parents: Nikki Stephens and Doug Stephens
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: Memories and getting to be with my teammates.
Favorite moment in band: Leadership lock-in.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Tripping over my shoe lace.
First instrument you learned to play: Flag
How did you get into music?: My coach and my aunt.
Favorite musician/band: Kane Brown
Favorite music genre: Pop
Plans after high school: Become a registered nurse
Favorite sport: Softball
Favorite TV show: "Full House"
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Best concert you’ve been to: Kane Brown
— Compiled by Anna Merod
