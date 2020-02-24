Name: Christopher Brooks
School, Year, and Age: John Handley High School, denior, 16
Instrument: Quints
Parent: Danielle Dadisman
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: Friendships and making memories.
Favorite moment in band: My first band camp/football game.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Dropping my drum stick during the Apple Blossom Parade.
First instrument you learned to play: Xylophone
How did you get into music?: My mom and my grandmother
Favorite musician/band: Bon Jovi and/or Nat King Cole
Favorite music genre: Old jazz
Plans after high school: Go to a trade school and become an electrician.
Favorite movie: "Star Wars: Episode III"
Favorite subject: History
Guilty pleasure: Listening to video game soundtracks.
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Guitar
— Compiled by Anna Merod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.