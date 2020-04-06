Name: Leeanna Duong
School, Year, and Age: John Handley High School, Senior, 17
Instrument: Flute and Piccolo
Parents: Ha Duong and Cam Duong
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: I love having such a great group of people to see everyday.
Favorite moment in band: When Mr. Harrison did a handstand on top of Handley Hill.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Tripping over my own feet during a show.
First instrument you learned to play: Recorder
How did you get into music?: My parents
Favorite musician/band: Harry Styles, Fleetwood Mac, Kacey Musgraves
Favorite music genre: Pop
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year college or university
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Italy
Who do you look up to?: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Favorite TV show: "Parks and Recreation"
Guilty pleasure: ABBA
