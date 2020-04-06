MBS - Leeanna Duong

Handley High School senior Leeanna Duong is a member of the school's marching band. 

Name: Leeanna Duong

School, Year, and Age: John Handley High School, Senior, 17

Instrument: Flute and Piccolo

Parents: Ha Duong and Cam Duong

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about band: I love having such a great group of people to see everyday.

Favorite moment in band: When Mr. Harrison did a handstand on top of Handley Hill.

Most embarrassing moment in band: Tripping over my own feet during a show.

First instrument you learned to play: Recorder

How did you get into music?: My parents

Favorite musician/band: Harry Styles, Fleetwood Mac, Kacey Musgraves

Favorite music genre: Pop

Plans after high school: Attend a four-year college or university

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Italy

Who do you look up to?: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Favorite TV show: "Parks and Recreation"

Guilty pleasure: ABBA

