Handley High School freshman Timmy Blase plays the trombone for the school's marching band. 

Name: Timmy Blase 

School, Year and Age: John Handley High School, Freshman, 14

Instrument: Trombone

Parents: Elizabeth Blase and Bradley Blase

Hometown: Winchester 

What do you love about band: The connections that are formed. 

Favorite moment in band: When we won first place at a competition. 

Most embarrassing moment in band: When I accidentally played a one note solo. 

First instrument you learned to play: Trombone

How did you get into music?: My sisters were in band and they inspired me. 

Favorite musician/band: Taylor Swift

Favorite music genre: Pop

Plans after high school: I want to be a film director. 

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Sydney, Australia

Favorite TV show: "Gotham" 

Favorite teacher: Mr. Harrison

Favorite food: Doughnuts

