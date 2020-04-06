Name: Timmy Blase
School, Year and Age: John Handley High School, Freshman, 14
Instrument: Trombone
Parents: Elizabeth Blase and Bradley Blase
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: The connections that are formed.
Favorite moment in band: When we won first place at a competition.
Most embarrassing moment in band: When I accidentally played a one note solo.
First instrument you learned to play: Trombone
How did you get into music?: My sisters were in band and they inspired me.
Favorite musician/band: Taylor Swift
Favorite music genre: Pop
Plans after high school: I want to be a film director.
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Sydney, Australia
Favorite TV show: "Gotham"
Favorite teacher: Mr. Harrison
Favorite food: Doughnuts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.