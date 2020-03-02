Name: Jax Bell
School, Year, and Age: James Wood High School, 10th grade, 15
Instrument: Percussion
Parents: Shane and Charity Bell
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: I love performing in marching band at parades and competitions.
Favorite moment in band: When I got to perform at Liberty University for the first time.
Most embarrassing moment in band: When I almost tripped on a rail during the Apple Blossom Parade.
First instrument you learned to play: Piano
How did you get into music?: My dad is a percussionist and he introduced it to me at a young age.
Favorite musician/band: Foo Fighters
Favorite music genre: Rock and roll
Plans after high school: I plan to go to college and continue my band career there.
Favorite sport: Skiing
Favorite movie: "Elf"
Favorite TV show: Saturday Night Live
Favorite food: Pizza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.