MBS - Jax Bell

James Wood High School sophomore Jax Bell plays percussion for the school’s band.

 By ANNA MEROD/The Winchester Star

Name: Jax Bell

School, Year, and Age: James Wood High School, 10th grade, 15

Instrument: Percussion

Parents: Shane and Charity Bell

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about band: I love performing in marching band at parades and competitions.

Favorite moment in band: When I got to perform at Liberty University for the first time.

Most embarrassing moment in band: When I almost tripped on a rail during the Apple Blossom Parade.

First instrument you learned to play: Piano

How did you get into music?: My dad is a percussionist and he introduced it to me at a young age.

Favorite musician/band: Foo Fighters

Favorite music genre: Rock and roll

Plans after high school: I plan to go to college and continue my band career there.

Favorite sport: Skiing

Favorite movie: "Elf"

Favorite TV show: Saturday Night Live

Favorite food: Pizza

— Compiled by Anna Merod

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.