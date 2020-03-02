Name: Marissa Clouse
School, Year, and Age: James Wood High School, 9th grade, 15
Instrument: Trumpet, guitar, cello, French horn, baritone, ukulele, flugelhorn
Parents: Mandy and Ryan Clouse
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: I love being involved with band because I get to meet new people and make a lot of memories that will last a lifetime.
Favorite moment in band: I don’t have a particular favorite. I love it all!
Most embarrassing moment in band: We were going through the drill and I had to march through a pile of pine needles but I slipped and fell.
First instrument you learned to play: I learned to play guitar when I was 7. It was my first instrument.
How did you get into music?: I got into music because I wanted to learn guitar like Keith Urban. He was my favorite singer when I started playing.
Favorite musician/band: I don’t have a specific favorite. I love and appreciate all of the music I hear.
Favorite music genre: I like all music except rap because that isn’t music to me. It’s just people talking with rhythm.
Plans after high school: I’m not completely sure, but anything with music will suffice!
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: I would love to go to Bora Bora and stay in one of the over-the-water huts.
Who do you look up to?: In music, I look up to my section leader, Ella Schnoor, because she is an amazing player and a very talented person.
Favorite book: "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Guilty pleasure: Eating croutons out of the bag when I get home from school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.