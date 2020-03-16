MBS - Kylee Kennerly

Name: Kylee Kennerly

School, year and age: Millbrook, senior, 18

Instrument: I play the vibraphone in marching band and bassoon in concert band.

Parents: Mark Kennerly and Clarissa Kennerly

Hometown: Woodland Hills, California

What do you love about band: Being able to take just notes and pitches and turning them into something beautiful and moving and far greater than its parts.

Favorite moment in band: My first concert in Millbrook’s Wind Ensemble show and how proud I was after playing.

Most embarrassing moment in band: My first concert band concert… a lot of people didn’t practice and it definitely showed.

First instrument you learned to play: Piano

How did you get into music?: I begged my mom for piano lessons after watching Little Einsteins.

Favorite musician/band: Hotel Mira

Favorite music genre: Indie rock

Plans after high school: PhD in psychology and become a psychologist

Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza burger

Favorite book: Dungeons & Dragons handbook

What’s something random not everyone knows about you?: I got a shout out from Drake Bell sophomore year.

Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Appalachian dulcimer

