Name: Kylee Kennerly
School, year and age: Millbrook, senior, 18
Instrument: I play the vibraphone in marching band and bassoon in concert band.
Parents: Mark Kennerly and Clarissa Kennerly
Hometown: Woodland Hills, California
What do you love about band: Being able to take just notes and pitches and turning them into something beautiful and moving and far greater than its parts.
Favorite moment in band: My first concert in Millbrook’s Wind Ensemble show and how proud I was after playing.
Most embarrassing moment in band: My first concert band concert… a lot of people didn’t practice and it definitely showed.
First instrument you learned to play: Piano
How did you get into music?: I begged my mom for piano lessons after watching Little Einsteins.
Favorite musician/band: Hotel Mira
Favorite music genre: Indie rock
Plans after high school: PhD in psychology and become a psychologist
Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza burger
Favorite book: Dungeons & Dragons handbook
What’s something random not everyone knows about you?: I got a shout out from Drake Bell sophomore year.
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Appalachian dulcimer
— Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
