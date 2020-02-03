Millbrook High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Euphonium; marching baritone
Parents: Qing Xu and David Wang
Hometown: Baltimore
What do you love about band: I love the bus rides to and from competitions; they give me time to think.
Favorite moment in band: I enjoyed throwing Mr. Tucker a birthday celebration when it wasn’t his birthday.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Attempting to play a solo when my valves were frozen.
First instrument you learned to play: Piano
How did you get into music?: My twin brother began playing piano, and I was jealous.
Favorite musician/band: Cage the Elephant
Favorite music genre: Funk
Plans after high school: Attend four-year university
Favorite TV show: “That 70s Show”
Favorite teacher: Mr. Tucker
Favorite subject: Lunch
Favorite food: Philly cheese steak
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Guitar, harmonica
