MBS - Michael Wang

Michael Wang plays the euphonium and the marching baritone for the Millbrook High School band.

 By ANNA MEROD/The Winchester Star

Millbrook High School, senior, 17

Instrument: Euphonium; marching baritone

Parents: Qing Xu and David Wang

Hometown: Baltimore

What do you love about band: I love the bus rides to and from competitions; they give me time to think.

Favorite moment in band: I enjoyed throwing Mr. Tucker a birthday celebration when it wasn’t his birthday.

Most embarrassing moment in band: Attempting to play a solo when my valves were frozen.

First instrument you learned to play: Piano

How did you get into music?: My twin brother began playing piano, and I was jealous.

Favorite musician/band: Cage the Elephant

Favorite music genre: Funk

Plans after high school: Attend four-year university

Favorite TV show: “That 70s Show”

Favorite teacher: Mr. Tucker

Favorite subject: Lunch

Favorite food: Philly cheese steak

Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Guitar, harmonica

— Compiled by Anna Merod

