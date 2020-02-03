Millbrook High School, senior, 18
Instrument: Drum major
Parents: David Henning and Charlotte Henning
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: I love how close everyone is due to spending time with each other.
Favorite moment in band: My favorite moment in band is going to JMU and being able to spend the entire day with my friends.
Most embarrassing moment in band: I would have to say my most embarrassing moment would be forgetting where we were in the show while marching and messing up the conducting.
First instrument you learned to play: Trombone
How did you get into music?: Both of my parents marched at WVU [West Virginia University] and filled my head with great stories that I had to try to out for myself.
Favorite musician/band: My favorite band has to be Carolina Crown (the DCI band).
Favorite music genre: I love 80s music.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year university and study anthropology and archaeology.
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: I would love to travel to Paris. I’ve always wanted to visit the touristy places.
Favorite sport: I love playing and watching soccer.
Favorite subject: It is a tie between world history and band.
Favorite food: I love any type of pasta.
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: I’ve always wanted to play cello.
Paris isn't Paris anymore.
