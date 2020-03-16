Name: Xander Hromiak
School, year and age: Millbrook High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Drum major
Parents: Amy Hromiak and Maksim Hromiak
Hometown: Wilmington, North Carolina
What do you love about band: The thing I love most about band is the family environment.
Favorite moment in band: My favorite moment is simple and can be described in just three words: Bush’s Baked Beans.
Most embarrassing moment in band: This was when I accidentally stopped the whole band during a practice run-through after misreading some hand motions.
First instrument you learned to play: Trumpet
How did you get into music?: I saw my first professional symphony perform when I was in middle school and then knew I wanted to pursue music.
Favorite musician/band: Jacob Collier
Favorite music genre: Classical
Plans after high school: I have been recently accepted into Virginia Tech’s engineering program. I plan to go into engineering while continuing to do music on the side.
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: The Fjords of Norway
Favorite subject: Band, I guess
Favorite book: “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiong
What’s something random not everyone knows about you?: I have lived in Egypt, Japan and the Marshall Islands.
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Sackbut (a type of trombone from the Renaissance and Baroque eras)
— Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
