Name: Ashlyn Craig
School, Year and Age: Sherando High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Mellophone
Parents: William Craig and Tina Craig
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about band: Growing as a person and a community. Football game atmosphere.
Favorite moment in band: Marching in Parade of Champions at James Madison University.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Flanking left instead of right when demonstrating for freshmen.
First instrument you learned to play: Piano
How did you get into music?: My dad brought home a broken piano when I was in third grade.
Favorite musician/band: Bastille
Favorite music genre: Almost all genres. Alternative, indie, classical/romantic
Plans after high school: Attend college, become a high school band director and composing.
Who do you look up to?: Aylor Middle School band director Mrs. Sarah Paul.
Favorite movie: "The Little Prince"
Favorite teacher: Mr. Archie Painter
Favorite subject: Math and Band/AP Music Theory
Favorite food: Brussel sprouts
Favorite book: “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman
What’s something random not everyone knows about you?: I inspired a musical composition “Fuego de la Pasion” by Dr. Quincy Hilliard.
Guilty pleasure: Painting and writing music
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Cello
— Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
