Sherando High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Flute/drum major
Parents: Jennifer Vega and Ivan Vega
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about band: I love the connections I’ve made with other students who love creating music too!
Favorite moment in band: Placing at the Parade of Champions at JMU for a competition.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Probably having a voice or being quieter when yelling commands as drum major.
First instrument you learned to play: I learned the piano and then flute.
How did you get into music?: My father played the guitar and I’ve always been interested in music.
Favorite musician/band: I love the Irish songwriter Damien Rice.
Favorite music genre: I enjoy every genre of music.
Plans after high school: I plan on attending a college and pursuing psychology and biology.
Who do you look up to?: A drum major my sophomore year, Carlos Rodriguez, who taught me a lot by being an example of leadership… which influenced me being a drum major heavily.
Favorite movie: “Get Out”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite teacher: I have so many fantastic teachers! I love my anatomy teacher Mrs. Barbe and my two history teacher — Dr. Ricard and Mrs. McKannan.
Favorite food: I can live off of guacamole.
Favorite book: I love “Girl at War” by Anna Novic.
What’s something random not everyone knows about you?: I’m obsessed with elephants!
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: I have always wanted to learn the tuba.
