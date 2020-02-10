Tristan Bossidy
Sherando High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Percussion/marimba
Parents: Alicia Cox and Stephen Bossidy
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about band: The community, the people in it.
Most embarrassing moment in band: When I was called out in band for 15 minutes straight.
First instrument you learned to play: Marimba
How did you get into music?: Bonding experiences with parents.
Favorite musician/band: Citizen Cope
Favorite music genre: Folk/soul
Plans after high school: Biochemistry/chemical engineering at university.
Favorite subject: Science/chemistry
Favorite food: Ramen and fruit
Favorite book: “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins
Guilty pleasure: Reading Manga.
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Ukulele
