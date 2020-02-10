Tristan Bossidy

Tristan Bossidy plays percussion/marimba for Sherando High School's marching band. 

 By ANNA MEROD The Winchester Star

Sherando High School, senior, 17

Instrument: Percussion/marimba

Parents: Alicia Cox and Stephen Bossidy

Hometown: Stephens City

What do you love about band: The community, the people in it.

Most embarrassing moment in band: When I was called out in band for 15 minutes straight.

First instrument you learned to play: Marimba

How did you get into music?: Bonding experiences with parents.

Favorite musician/band: Citizen Cope

Favorite music genre: Folk/soul

Plans after high school: Biochemistry/chemical engineering at university.

Favorite subject: Science/chemistry

Favorite food: Ramen and fruit

Favorite book: “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins

Guilty pleasure: Reading Manga.

Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Ukulele

— Compiled by Anna Merod

