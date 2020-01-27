Leo Schopick
James Wood High School, 17-year-old senior
Instrument: Euphonium
Parents: Amy Sarch and Steve Schopick
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: The rewarding feeling after every performance.
Favorite moment in band: Performing with Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps at a band camp I went to this past summer. They were incredible to watch and performing with them just felt unreal.
Most embarrassing moment in band: During our spring trip my sophomore year to Disney World, I won an award for a solo in one of our concert pieces. The award ceremony was at one of the water parks. I didn’t know beforehand that I would get an award, so I accepted it in front of a ton of people without my shirt on.
First instrument you learned to play: Piano
How did you get into music?: My mom signed me up for piano lessons when in elementary school (I didn’t have much of a say in the matter).
Favorite musician/band: Canadian Brass
Favorite music genre: Pop
Plans after high school: Going to college to major in computer engineering and minor in music.
Favorite movie: “Elf”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite subject: Math
Best concert you’ve been to: The Army Concert Band in January 2019
