Marching Band Spotlight: Leo Schopick

James Wood High School, 17-year-old senior

Instrument: Euphonium

Parents: Amy Sarch and Steve Schopick

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about band: The rewarding feeling after every performance.

Favorite moment in band: Performing with Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps at a band camp I went to this past summer. They were incredible to watch and performing with them just felt unreal.

Most embarrassing moment in band: During our spring trip my sophomore year to Disney World, I won an award for a solo in one of our concert pieces. The award ceremony was at one of the water parks. I didn’t know beforehand that I would get an award, so I accepted it in front of a ton of people without my shirt on.

First instrument you learned to play: Piano

How did you get into music?: My mom signed me up for piano lessons when in elementary school (I didn’t have much of a say in the matter).

Favorite musician/band: Canadian Brass

Favorite music genre: Pop

Plans after high school: Going to college to major in computer engineering and minor in music.

Favorite movie: “Elf”

Favorite TV show: “Friends”

Favorite subject: Math

Best concert you’ve been to: The Army Concert Band in January 2019

— Compiled by Anna Merod

