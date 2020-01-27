Marching Band Spotlight Henry Pool
PHOTOS By ANNA MEROD/The Winchester Star

Henry Pool

James Wood High School, 16-year-old junior

Instrument: Trombone

Parents: Jim Pool and Rachel Pool

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about band: Being able to share my passion with my friends and the world.

Favorite moment in band: Performing at the JMU [James Madison University] football field.

Most embarrassing moment in band: Voice cracking while counting off the band.

First instrument you learned to play: Trombone

How did you get into music?: My dad was a trombone player at Handley in the ’80s.

Favorite musician/band: Harry Connick Jr.

Favorite music genre: Big band

Plans after high school: Go to JMU for a degree in music education.

Favorite sport: Basketball

Favorite movie: “The Finest Hours”

Favorite TV show: “Arrow”

Best concert you’ve been to: The Airmen of Note played at Shenandoah University in 2016

Mullinska
Mullinska

Thanks for highlighting local marching band members. I hope you include all area high schools.

