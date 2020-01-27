Henry Pool
James Wood High School, 16-year-old junior
Instrument: Trombone
Parents: Jim Pool and Rachel Pool
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about band: Being able to share my passion with my friends and the world.
Favorite moment in band: Performing at the JMU [James Madison University] football field.
Most embarrassing moment in band: Voice cracking while counting off the band.
First instrument you learned to play: Trombone
How did you get into music?: My dad was a trombone player at Handley in the ’80s.
Favorite musician/band: Harry Connick Jr.
Favorite music genre: Big band
Plans after high school: Go to JMU for a degree in music education.
Favorite sport: Basketball
Favorite movie: “The Finest Hours”
Favorite TV show: “Arrow”
Best concert you’ve been to: The Airmen of Note played at Shenandoah University in 2016
Thanks for highlighting local marching band members. I hope you include all area high schools.
