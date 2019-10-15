WINCHESTER — Gifted high school sophomores and juniors have the opportunity to spend a month at one of five Virginia universities or colleges as part of the 2020 Governor’s Summer Residential Program, which will offer seven Residential Governor’s Schools and five Foreign Language Academies.
The rigorous program, which is open to public, private and home-schooled students, offers intensive educational experiences in visual and performing arts, humanities, mathematics, science and technology, according to the Virginia Department of Education. It also offers mentoring opportunities in marine science, medicine and health sciences, and engineering.
Admission to all programs is competitive, and students may only attend one program during their high school career.
The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. Students can obtain a nomination form from their high school’s director of guidance. Tuition, which ranges from $1,950 to $3,500, is paid with local and state funds. A school division that nominates a student agrees to pay its share of the tuition. However, some school divisions may chose not to cover fees for extracurricular activities that occur outside of the academic day.
Christopher Newport University will host the mentoring programs in engineering and marine science. The agriculture program will be at Virginia Tech. The University of Lynchburg will host the math, science and technology programs. The medicine and health sciences program will be at Virginia Commonwealth University. Radford University will host programs in the humanities and the visual and performing arts.
Public school division superintendents nominate students from their respective divisions, while students from Virginia private schools are nominated by a designated regional committee. A final selection is made by the VDOE. All nominated students will receive an email on their nomination status on April 15.
Nominees are considered based on their academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, honors, awards, creativity, original essay and teacher recommendations. For the visual and performing arts program, students will audition or present portfolios for review.
