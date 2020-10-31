MIDDLETOWN — About 50 years ago, it was the first day of school at Lord Fairfax Community College for English professor Nancy Penney and student Ralph Elosser.
In fact, it was the very first day for all students and professors at LFCC on Sept. 28, 1970, as the college was brand new.
Elosser remembers within the first hour of that first day, the college’s first president, William McCoy, was outside welcoming students.
“It’s kind of amazing when you look back at it, and you were there the first day,” said Elosser, 68, who now lives in Woodbridge.
As a professor at the new college, Penney vividly remembers the building she worked in was not yet complete, and she could see the legs of workers dangling from the ceiling as they continued to work during her classes.
An entrance to one of the buildings even had missing windows for a brief time because the wrong-size had been ordered, Penney said.
And some classes didn’t have enough desks for all 577 students on campus that year, so some students had to sit on donated apple crates from local orchards, Penney added.
“It was so exciting,” said Penney, 74, of Middletown, about being a part of the opening day at LFCC.
Penney retired from LFCC in 2018 after 48 years. Elosser was among the first 92 students to earn a degree during LFCC’s first commencement in 1972.
When Elosser first enrolled at LFCC, tuition was $60 per quarter for a full slate of classes. In the fall of 2020, tuition and fees for an in-state resident are $183.15 per credit hour.
In the fall of 1970, 23 subjects were taught in 131 separate classes. Now, 70 subjects are offered in 1,296 classes.
The number of students at LFCC has jumped significantly in the past 50 years as the college has expanded from one campus in Middletown to four locations, including a Fauquier campus, the Luray-Page County Center and Vint Hill.
LFCC had more than 6,100 credit-earning students enrolled for the 2020 spring semester.
But what has always stayed the same for Penney is that she believes every professor always knew their students’ names and could build valuable relationships with them because of the reasonable class sizes.
Penney said she’s always enjoyed teaching in the smaller classroom environments at LFCC so she could get to know her students.
Another exciting factor of LFCC, Penney noted, was that it created an opportunity for women who may have married young and started a family to work toward a degree if they didn’t get to right after high school.
In 1970, 64% of students were male and 36% were female. By 1980, that percentage had flipped to 62% female and 38% male. In 2019, the student body was 63% female and 37% male.
Penney recalled that one time a student told Penney that she had taught her grandmother.
“I said, ‘Oh my goodness, that makes me feel old,” Penney said.
But it turns out Penney had actually taught the grandmother the previous semester.
That moment characterized what Penney loved best about teaching at a community college.
“That’s what I was talking about — a grandmother who is retired and taking a literature class because she didn’t get to go college, and she’s always wanted to do it,” she said. “And I have her granddaughter who is doing the first two years to transfer to become something else.”
“It’s such a cross-section,” she said describing the makeup of some of her classes at LFCC. “It’s 17-year-olds and 65-year-olds.”
Carlos Yanez, 19, graduated this year in an online ceremony in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But even though he graduated 48 years after Elosser they agree that the community college helped them decide what they wanted to do as a career at an affordable price.
Elosser worked full-time in a local factory for an HVAC corporation in Winchester while he got a degree in accounting from LFCC. He then continued to use his accounting degree even after he was drafted into the military in 1972 and then when he worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. He retired from the FDIC in 2008.
“[LFCC] kind of set my compass in terms of what I wanted to do for personal goals in life,” Elosser said.
Yanez, who is the first person in his family to go to college, started earning LFCC credits while attending Stonewall Jackson High School in Shenandoah County. After graduating high school in 2019, he earned a general studies associate degree from LFCC and is now enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program in health sciences focusing on occupational therapy from James Madison University (JMU).
Yanez earned a spot in JMU’s Centennial Scholars Program, which completely covers his tuition, room and board.
Community college is a great option for first-generation college students because of its affordability, Yanez said.
Yanez benefited from a couple of scholarships at LFCC, including the Michael Boaz Memorial Endowed Scholarship and a cultural diversity scholarship. Yanez didn’t have to pay for tuition, books or even a laptop during his time at LFCC, he said.
“It shows me that LFCC honestly cares about its students,” Yanez said.
To find more information about LFCC’s 50th anniversary information and celebrations this year, visit www.lfcc.edu/50
