Barns of Rose Hill Assistant Director Shawn Hatfield works with a stained glass art piece by Boyce resident Carol Erickson titled “Kaleidoscope” on Thursday at the nonprofit arts venue and community center at 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville. Erickson’s art is part of the “Berryville Celebrates 225” Juried Art Show on exhibit at the Barns through April 29. The exhibit showcases the work of artists from Clarke County and celebrates the town of Berryville, which is marking its 225th anniversary this year. For more information, call 540-955-2004, email info@borh.org or visit

.