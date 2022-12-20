The following letter to Blue Ridge Hospice was written by Mark Bowman of Berryville one year after the death of his wife, June.
I met my beloved June in 1976. I was 23 and she was 26. I know it's a cliché but it was love at first sight. We were married on Feb. 18, 1978, and together we raised three beautiful children and built a life together that dreams are made of.
I had her for 45 years up to her death on Nov. 9, 2021, after 13 years of suffering the devastating effects of Alzheimer's. To witness the love of your life slowly disappear right before your eyes is horribly cruel. It kills everyone a little bit. I, before [Blue Ridge] Hospice, with the help of family, friends and caregivers, worked hard to see to her needs as she progressively lost more and more ability.
At that time, I knew about Hospice but had no idea about the depths of care they provide. I think that most people don't know. I called Blue Ridge and they scheduled a time to come and evaluate her.
On Aug. 26, 2020, she came under Hospice care. That became the greatest resource of my life. I can tell you now it would have been a great struggle, if not impossible, for me to keep her at home in those final months without that resource.
It's the people with Hospice that make it work. No amount of money could make this work without the compassionate people within that have the ability to deal with death day in and day out. People who have committed their lives to helping others. For me, the team I had from Blue Ridge was a gift above and beyond anything else in the medical world.
Alzheimer's takes three things from its victims: Their minds, their dignity and their self worth. I focused on preserving her dignity by keeping her at home where I could keep her clean, fed and loved in the familiar surroundings of the home I built for her 40 years ago. Without Hospice help, this may not have been realized.
Now that she's gone from my touch, I'm trying to adjust to living alone and dealing with the incredible loneliness I feel for her presence. It's been hard but I'm making progress.
I truly believe that without the help and caring ways I received from Blue Ridge Hospice that I may not have survived the physical and emotional stress. There will always be a permanent place in my heart for all you guys.
