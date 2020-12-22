WINCHESTER — As far as Tuesdays go, today is a pretty big one at Freight Station Farmers Market. After 33 years, one of the last remaining founders of the market is retiring.
Beth Nowak, who owns and operates Mayfair Farm in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, with her husband, Eugene Nowak, is stepping down due to a health crisis.
Earlier this year, Eugene Nowak, 69, was diagnosed with a terminal condition that has left him with just a few years to live. Beth Nowak, 68, said she now needs to spend her time caring for him, which could eventually require her to also give up control of the couple's beloved family farm that they've run for 41 years.
"He's been ill for a couple of years, but we just kept adjusting and adapting," Nowak said Saturday morning while serving customers at the outdoor market at 315 W. Boscawen St. "We can't adapt anymore."
Freight Station Farmers Market operates on Tuesday and Saturday mornings year-round, regardless of the weather. Temperatures were in the 20s on Saturday, and the ground was covered in snow and ice, but no one was complaining about the cold. Instead, merchants and customers embraced the circumstances by singing Christmas carols and roasting chestnuts over a fire pit.
"My husband likes chestnuts, so we planted chestnuts," Nowak said as Riccardo Stocco, owner of Violino Ristorante Italiano in Winchester, handed some freshly roasted chestnuts to a curious customer.
"They work as hand warmers, too," Stocco said with a laugh.
Gloria Austin of White Post came to the market to buy freshly baked bread and cookies from the Nowaks' Mayfair Farm.
"I've been coming here to see Beth for about two years now," said Austin, who was disappointed to learn her friend would no longer be overseeing the market. Austin's disposition improved somewhat after Nowak told her she would still exhibit at the market from time to time to sell fresh salmon, produce, fruit, bakery items and so on.
"As of right now, I'm going to sit out the month of January," Nowak said.
Although she is stepping down from her managerial roll with the market, Nowak said she'll still be involved behind the scenes, updating its Facebook page and writing its twice-weekly newsletter.
Freight Station Farmers Market, which is the region's oldest continually-operating farm market, was founded in 1987 by the Nowaks, Humphrey and Pat Sassoon of Jefferson Farm, and Bob Aberegg of Stoney Lane Farm in Ganotown, West Virginia. The Sassoons have been out of the agricultural business for years, so the Nowaks' departure leaves Aberegg as the last man standing.
Abregg said exhibiting won't be the same without Beth Nowak by his side.
"There's going to be a certain hole," he said on Saturday. "Beth has supplied a tremendous amount of produce, fruits and berries that, over the years, people have come to rely on. ... But there's still going to be a market here. We have a tremendous following and we want to continue to take care of the good people we've always had."
And Nowak said she won't be the same without Freight Station Farmers Market.
"I was raised to work," she said. "It's all I've ever done."
For more information about Freight Station Farmers Market, visit its website at freightstationfarmersmarket.com.
