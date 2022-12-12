Frederick County Public Schools will help fund additional staff at Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP) on Senseny Road.
On Tuesday, the Frederick County School Board voted unanimously to allocate $113,803 to help fund eight new staff positions in the Early Childhood Special Education Program. The request for more staff comes as NREP is experiencing a rise in caseloads and exceeding state guidelines for staff/student ratios.
NREP serves K-12 students in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. NREP's fiscal agent is Frederick County Public Schools.
Per the Virginia Department of Education's Regulations Governing Special Education Programs, caseloads and classroom enrollment should not exceed eight students for children 2 to 5 years old. Each of the nine early education classes at NREP currently exceed that guideline: five classes have 10 students, while four classrooms have nine enrolled.
And there are 10 special education evaluations taking place in the early education program — seven involving FCPS students and three for students in Winchester Public Schools.
"This means there is a potential for 10 additional students who may require special education services in the early childhood special education setting prior to the end of the second quarter," according to a memorandum on the matter. "With this forecast, it is imperative that four additional classrooms be opened to decrease the classroom sizes that are currently over regulatory guidelines, and provide additional classrooms to meet the growing need of the program."
Winchester Public Schools will contribute $36,196 toward funding the new eight positions. How much Clarke County Public Schools will contribute wasn't immediately available. Other funding will come from surplus money in NREP's operating fund.
