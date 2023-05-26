The following area Memorial Day services and ceremonies will be held:
Winchester
• St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will hold a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 3623 Back Mountain Road. The featured speaker will be Hank Kocevar, a retired U.S. Coast Guard Naval engineer.
• A Memorial Day service hosted by the American Red Cross will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave., Winchester.
• Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will have a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday. American flags will be placed at 8:30 a.m.
• Healing Field of Honor
The Rotary Club of Winchester will host its annual Healing Field of Honor through Monday at John Handley High School. The event will have more than 1,000 American flags honoring veterans, first responders, personal heroes and hometown heroes. This fund-raising event benefits Winchester Rescue Mission.
A closing ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday. An Information Booth will be available 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday. Information: https://tinyurl.com/bdfmrf3e.
Middletown
• Middletown will host a Memorial Day Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to veterans at 1 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street. The ceremony will also be live-streamed via the town’s Facebook page.
The guest speaker will be Ed Tooma, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant who lives in Strasburg. He held various assignments with the American Forces Radio and Television Network in Germany, the Army Information Radio Service in Washington, D.C., and the American Forces Korea Network in Seoul, Korea.
He retired in 2005 from the U.S. Information Agency Voice of America, headquartered in Washington, D.C.
In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Middletown Fire Department.
Stephens City
• Mayor Mike Diaz will be the speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday at the old Stephens City School.
Berryville
• Clarke County’s community Memorial Day service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Rose Hill Park. This year’s theme will be “Fallen But Not Forgotten: A Tribute in Our Anniversary Year.” In addition to the Town of Berryville celebrating its 225th anniversary, VFW Post 9760 is observing its 75th anniversary this year. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Westbrook will deliver the Memorial Day message. American Legion Post 41 Commander Tom Vorisek and VFW Post 9760 Commander Mike Blumenthal will lead the service. The Clarke County High School Band will provide prelude and postlude selections and the National Anthem. The Clarke County High School Chamber Choir will also perform. Colors will be posted and retired by the James Wood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The Clarke County Honor Guard will provide a military salute.
The ceremony will be followed by refreshments at the VFW Post at 425 S. Buckmarsh St.
Members of VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41 and members of Boy Scout Troop 34 will place American flags at veterans’ gravesites at Green Hill Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteers will also place flags at the Milton Valley Cemetery during the weekend.
In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day service will be held at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court.
Strasburg
• Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager will be the speaker at a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at Riverview Cemetery near Strasburg High School. Refreshments will follow at American Legion Post 77 at 157 E. Washington St. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at the post home.
Edinburg
• American Legion Muhlenberg Post 199 in Woodstock and Edinburg VFW Post 2447 will sponsor a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at the VFW Post Home.
The guest speaker will be James P. O’Hara III, a lifetime member of the VFW and retired Navy captain. A free meal will follow.
Mount Jackson
• A Memorial Day service sponsored by Mount Jackson Hometown Partnership will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Union Church on Main Street to honor two veterans. Music by the Shenandoah Singers, bagpipes and a presentation of Taps.
Dinner, sponsored by SEARCH, will be available after the service at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 5983 Main St. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10. A local Boy Scout troop has placed a box in the Town Office for proper disposal of old, worn flags.
Front Royal
• The Humane Society of Warren County will host ceremonies this weekend honoring dogs of war and animals serving local law enforcement and a salute to all who have given their lives for their country in years past.
The keynote speaker for the ceremony at noon Saturday will be Steven Herman of Voice of America from Washington, D.C., at the Front Royal Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive. Malcolm Barr Sr., a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County and a veteran of Britain’s Royal Air Force, will lead the ceremony saluting dogs of war and animals serving local law enforcement. Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, who was a U.S. Army dog handler during the waning days of the Vietnam War, will lay one of two wreaths and an honor guard of local police officers including Cpl. Kevin Orndorff and Detective Bradley Pennington will place a second wreath. At the invitation of HSWC, Barr cleared a grassy space on the animal shelter property for a life-size statue of a German shepherd dog as its centerpiece. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony and members of the Humane Society Board of Directors will provide guided tours of the shelter.
• On Monday at noon, Reserve U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert MacDougall will lead a ceremony saluting all who have given their lives for their country at the Warren County Courthouse grounds on Main Street. Front Royal Police Capt. Crystal Cline will lead an honor guard ceremony with participation from Warren County Fire and Rescue and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both of which have K-9s on their staff. Front Royal Police Department K-9 Officer Olivia Meadows and her police dog, Marley, will represent war and domestic dogs past and present.
Further information is available by calling Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734 or email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
• The American Legion Community Band will present a Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. on Monday at the gazebo on Main Street. Information: www.alcband.org.
• Memorial Day Ride
DL Riders will host a Memorial Day ride in honor of Pastor Carlton Rogers on Monday starting at Dynamic Life, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal.
A free hot breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. followed by a 10:15 a.m. special message for bikers from Pastor Jeff Beard of Isaiah 58 Project, 10:45 a.m. bikers blessing at 10:45 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m. A patch in honor of Pastor Rogers will be available for $3. Information: 540-636-9595 or www.dynamiclifechurch.com.
