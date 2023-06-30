WINCHESTER — “I always always wanted to be a nurse, never wanted to be anything else,” says nurse Barbara McWhinney, who is retiring after more than 55 years — a distinction that makes her Valley Health's longest-tenured employee.
The 81-year-old has worked all 55 of those years in Winchester, beginning her career at Winchester Memorial Hospital and ending at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, where she was celebrated with a party in her honor.
“I’ve always been at Winchester,” says McWhinney. “I was born at Winchester Memorial, jumped off the table and started working.”
Well, it may not have happened that quickly, but McWhinney’s experience as a health care provider actually began when she was 9 years old attending to her sick mother.
“My dad was in World War II in Normandy and when he came back they rented an apartment. My mother got TB from the landlord’s 16-year-old son," McWhinney recalled.
The boy died. McWhinney’s mother was sent to Blue Ridge Sanatorium in Charlottesville, a tuberculosis hospital where patient therapy included spending much time outside in the cool mountain air.
“When she came back from the sanatorium, someone had to learn how to give her Streptomycin shots,” says McWhinney.
McWhinney’s father tasked her.
“I gave her the shots with a glass syringe and a needle that had to be sharpened. The first time I gave her a shot, I threw up.”
Nonetheless, she knew she wanted to be a nurse from that point on.
As she reflects on a career that spanned more decades than you can count on one hand, she recalls many changes in nursing.
McWhinney’s nursing education began at Shenandoah College in Dayton, Virginia. (In 1960, Shenandoah moved from Dayton to the new campus in Winchester.)
“In those days, you couldn’t be married while in nursing school,” says McWhinney. “But I got married during my last month of school.”
They allowed it.
She became a nurse at Shenandoah College, graduating from its first nursing class, then later earned her bachelor’s degree at Shenandoah University.
She was first hired by Mary Jane McCone, the director of nursing at Winchester Memorial Hospital (now Winchester Medical Center, which is operated by Valley Health).
She says those early, pre-computer days of nursing looked different than they do now, from the uniform, to the equipment, to the medical protocol.
“I wore a white cap, white shoes, white stockings, white dress. You could not wear pants. And there were no male nurses.
“We had nothing disposable. Everything was autoclaved (sterilized). We had glass IVs and glass bottles. We used glass syringes with needles that had to be sharpened.
“We hardly had any antibiotics. Basically penicillin was the only antibiotic we had to give and we gave it IM (intramuscularly) in your butt.”
McWhinney is closing out her career as a specialized Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse, but she has earned many other titles over the years.
“I've been a bedside nurse. I've been a head nurse. A case manager. I've worked in critical care, the emergency room, the OR (operating room). I helped set up the neuro (neurological) unit 53 years ago. I helped start the wound clinic in 2001.”
McWhinney’s medical expertise and bedside manner has helped thousands of patients and their families, but McWhinney says she has been rewarded in turn. Although it is impossible to recall every patient who touched her, there are a couple who stand out.
She remembers a time when children were not allowed to be visitors in the hospital.
“I had a young mother who was dying of cancer,” she says. “I slipped her 23-month-old child up the backstairs with the child’s dad. We took pictures of the family together.
“The young mother died. Then not too many years ago I was in the critical care unit and the surgeon said, ‘I have someone I'd like you to meet.’ It was the daughter that I had snuck in. She had become a nurse and she told me that she became a nurse because of me. She also told me that the only pictures she had of her mother with her were the ones we took that night.”
More recently, there's the teenage girl who was in an automobile accident.
“She was on ECMO (life support),” says McWhinney. “I thought she was going to die. But she didn’t. Now she’s in her early 20s and she's fully recovered.”
McWhinney still keeps in touch with the girl and her family.
Out of all the challenges during her career, McWhinney points to COVID as the greatest, personally and to the profession in general.
She contracted COVID herself in 2020, pre-COVID vaccine, and was sick at home for eight weeks.
“I lost weight, I lost my hair. I had COVID toes. I had no energy and tachycardia (fast heartbeat). I couldn’t lift my arms to dress myself. I prayed to God to die. I still have lingering respiratory problems which are just now getting better. But the nurses were fantastic and infectious disease doctor Connie Smith saved my life.”
As she exits her profession during a serious nursing shortage, she has some parting thoughts, advice and encouragement for people thinking about the profession.
“Sometimes when you're in a room and a patient calls you something bad — which they do — young people don't take it well. I've just learned over the years that (patients) don't really mean it. A lot of times they're just in pain or they're scared. Maybe someone just told them they have cancer. Or maybe they're going to have something catastrophic happen to them. I learned compassion a long time ago. I want to treat people like I want to be treated.
“Nursing can be so rewarding. It's a wonderful profession. I can't imagine doing anything but that. You'll learn something new every single day. I learned two new things today about diseases that I never heard of! I'm very blessed to have been working with a fantastic co-worker, Meredith Baker. We've been together almost 10 years.”
McWhinney says that beginning and ending her career in Winchester worked well for her.
“Winchester Medical Center has been wonderful. They've been so supportive. They've been very good to me, and they've taken care of my family.”
What’s next for McWhinney?
“I want to do some stuff for me.”
This includes spending more time with family, including her two sons, her daughter, her seven grandsons, her great-granddaughter — and anyone else who comes along.
And traveling.
“I’m going to Hawaii in September and then to Portugal and Spain.”
And although she claims she’s ready to focus on herself, in reality her caretaking isn’t really coming to a close.
“I also want to volunteer for hospice," she said.
