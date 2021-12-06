Nurses who work outside the hospital walls around Valley Health’s six-hospital region are looking to feel more connected and a part of a system of other nurses.
That’s one of the main concerns that registered nurse Theresa Trivette is focused on alleviating in her new role as Valley Health’s first-ever chief nursing executive.
Trivette, also a certified nursing educator, recently moved from the Kingsport, Tennessee, area where she was chief nursing officer for Ballad Health.
Now living in the Winchester area with her husband, Scott, she hopes to provide a supportive network for nurses who work in the Valley Health System.
The nurses she’s been talking with want to know “Where are we going as a nursing profession?” Trivette said. Part of her role will be “making sure we have a plan to get there.”
It’s been important for area nurses to have access to all of Valley Health’s programs regardless of where they practice and that the care they deliver across the system feels similar whether in a doctor’s office or the intensive care unit.
That care should be the same quality, Trivette said, and the experience of working on the care team should also be comparable from one location to the next.
She said that will all depend on ensuring the protocols and policies are standardized around the health system.
Furthering their education was another point of interest that Trivette has been hearing about from area nurses.
“We have a professional practice program here,” she said.
It’s available for all nurses, whether they’re novices or experts in their field, and learning continues throughout each nurse's career.
The pandemic has accelerated everyone's learning, Trivette said.
Likewise, for her, every role that she’s carried in her profession has prepared her for this one.
Trivette “has more than 20 years of experience in nursing leadership,” a recent Valley Health news release explains, “and has a proven record of improving quality of care and patient experience for both large and small health care organizations, including Advent Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.”
She also has extensive experience in quality improvement.
Trivette has a doctorate in nursing practice from the Medical University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in nursing administration from Gardner-Webb University, a bachelor’s degree in health-care management and project management from the University of Maryland, and an associate’s degree in nursing from the College of Southern Maryland.
“She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds the Certified in Executive Nursing Practice (CENP) credential from the American Organization of Nurse Leaders,” the release says.
Trivette is senior examiner on the board of examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the country's highest recognition awarded to organizations for performance excellence, the release says.
She also holds collaborative faculty and advisory positions on several university and college of nursing program councils in Florida and Tennessee.
Trivette said the chief nursing executive position was created after Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz noticed that nurses didn’t have that necessary representative across the health system.
The big thing is for nurses to know they are represented at the highest level of the organization and, through their representative, are at the forefront of all of Valley Health’s decision-making, Trivette said.
The goal is “to deliver care in a patient-centered way,” she said.
“I’m really excited about this team because they’re excited about that.”
