WINCHESTER — Deanna Schwalenberg held metal chimes in both hands, focusing on the conductor at the front of the room who danced and pointed whenever it was time for the novice musician to sound her chimes during The Weekend’s song “Blinding Lights.”
It was hard at first, with Deanna scrunching her face and struggling to ring her chimes on cue. Midway through the song, though, she found her groove. Her grimace transformed into a smile so wide and bright, it could probably be seen from space.
Deanna is a 37-year-old with autism who is a client of NW Works, a Winchester-based nonprofit that provides paid and unpaid vocational training and jobs for physically and mentally challenged adults in the Winchester area. On Wednesday night, she was participating in the first rehearsal of the season for the NW Works Chimers, and the sense of accomplishment she emanated after tackling a new challenge was so powerful, so palpable, it was enough to make others in the room well up with tears.
“No matter who you are or where you’ve come from, you can be a part of this group,” said music therapist and Shenandoah University Professor Fredrica Dooley-Brown, who oversees the Chimers. “Whatever you dream, that’s what you bring and it’s celebrated. It’s a good, free space to be who you are.”
‘We’re back’
NW Works Chimers is a musical partnership between NW Works and the Winchester-based university. The performers are paired with music therapy students from SU who help them learn the songs and ring their chimes on cue. Off to the side, more SU students sing along, play in a small orchestra or both.
“The Chimers started a long time ago, in 1993, under the name of the Very Special Arts Chimers,” Fredrica said prior to the group’s first rehearsal of the season on Wednesday evening at SU.
Everything was going swimmingly for the Chimers until COVID-19 arrived in March 2020. Health concerns, coupled with increasing difficulties getting the NW Works players to the weekly rehearsals at SU, brought a temporary end to the group.
The coronavirus eventually eased enough that rehearsals could resume, but transportation continued to be a problem. Since all of the NW Works clients are adults, many of them have elderly parents who have difficulty driving, especially at night, so organizers sought other ways to transport the performers. They learned it can cost almost $100 a week to rent a van or similar vehicle, which is money the group doesn’t have.
Debera Taylor, CEO of NW Works, said her nonprofit is now soliciting $60 sponsorships so people in the community can help offset the costs associated with transporting the Chimers.
“Now we’re back, which is super cool,” Fredrica said, but with as many as 19 NW Works clients expressing interest in joining the group, many more sponsorships are needed to keep the music playing. “It’s $60 for a semester or $120 for a full year” for a Chimer to participate.
‘I want to do Chimers’
The NW Work Chimers returned to the stage in December for the first time in two years. It was a joyous occasion, albeit one with a twinge of sadness. That’s because the performance in SU’s Armstrong Concert Hall was dedicated to two people who had died during the downtime — a Chimer and an adult volunteer who frequently drove another member of the group to and from rehearsals.
The Chimer was Donald Bucklew, and he was the best friend of fellow NW Works performer Mandy Koenker.
“Donald was always smiling,” Debera recalled about the 61-year-old who died of complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 10, 2021.
Mandy’s mom, Andrea Koenker, said her 47-year-old daughter considered Donald to be her boyfriend and was devastated by his death.
“It really has hit her hard,” she said, adding that Mandy still looks skyward and has conversations with him. “She said, ‘I want to do Chimers for Donald Bucklew.’”
Mandy joined the group when rehearsals resumed last year. At their concert in December, she addressed the audience to tell them what a good man Donald was.
Another Chimer who was friends with Donald is Steve Nicholas, a 37-year-old NW Works client who has been playing with the group for 16 years.
When asked what has kept him coming back week after week, he said, “It’s all the people.”
And the people love him, too. When he walked into the rehearsal room on Wednesday, nearly everyone in attendance yelled, “Steeeeeve!”
Twenty-four-year-old Ian Creek, who works with Steve at Trex Co. Inc. in Winchester via the composite lumber manufacturer’s service contract with NW Works, was attending his very first rehearsal with the group.
“I thought I might try it,” Ian said while sitting with his dad, Barry Creek.
“We watched a video online of one of the performances and thought it looked really cool,” Ian’s father said.
‘Good to go’
The NW Works Chimers are preparing for a concert at 5 p.m. May 15 in SU’s Armstrong Concert Hall. They’ll only have a dozen rehearsals between now and then, but Fredrica is confident they’ll be ready.
“In 10 rehearsals, we’ll be good to go,” she said.
The public is invited to attend the concert, but don’t expect a staid evening of traditional songs — the Chimers are far too hip for that. Instead, audience members will be treated to contemporary dance music made popular by Lady Gaga, Gloria Gaynor, the Black Eyed Peas and more.
Attendees may also hear the disco classic “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People. On Wednesday night, as rehearsal was winding down, the student orchestra started playing the song and the room went wild. Chimers and their parents joined the SU students in singing and dancing, waving their arms above their heads and spelling out Y-M-C-A every time the chorus hit.
Among them were Deanna and her mom.
“She loves music,” Rosanna Schwalenberg said.
When asked if she was looking forward to the May 15 concert, Deanna simply said, “Yeah,” as she smiled a smile that was warmer than the richest, most tranquil tone her chimes could ever produce.
To learn more about the NW Works Chimers or to sponsor a Chimer for the semester, visit nwworks.com/chimers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.