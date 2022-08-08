WINCHESTER — NW Works of Winchester is a nonprofit agency dedicated to finding employment and providing job training for local adults with special needs.
Over the past few days, the organization’s staff has been taking NW Works clients on field trips to area businesses to show them the types of jobs available in the Winchester area, and to let the businesses know there is a wellspring of ready and willing workers right in their own backyard.
“My job is to help them find a job,” Bonnie Zampino, customized employment manager with NW Works, said about the nonprofit’s clients. “It should be about what they want and what they want to do, but they don’t know [what’s available] because they haven’t had opportunities to explore things.”
Ellie Williams Tahmaseb, marketing and public relations manager for NW Works at 3085 Shawnee Drive, said it’s often difficult for people with intellectual, emotional and physical challenges to find the perfect job that suits their needs and abilities.
“About one in four Americans has a disability of some form, but less than 20% of disabled Americans have jobs,” Williams Tahmaseb said. “That’s a huge population that is just being left behind. ... They can do work that they want to do and be paid fairly.”
On Monday morning, Zampino and Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Vanessa Santiago arranged for more than two dozen NW Works clients to visit Rouss City Hall and learn about potential employment and internship opportunities with the city. Among the possibilities mentioned were housekeeping, maintenance, office support and helping with street and sidewalk repairs.
The clients also learned a little about how city government operates.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans explained how his department works with individuals, businesses and organizations to ensure construction projects meet the standards set forth in City Code.
“When a new development is proposed here, whether it’s an apartment building or a restaurant or an industry or a new school or something at the hospital or university — all of those things require approval from the city government,” Youmans said.
He also gave a brief overview of how city staff administers and enforces the regulations handed down by City Council. The president of council, Mayor David Smith, then talked briefly about how council meetings are conducted and how citizens can be part of the panel’s decision-making process.
“In the meetings, we have public comments so anybody from the public can come and speak,” Smith said. “During that time, you can talk about anything under the sun. If you want to read a poem, you can read a poem.”
Smith also talked about the importance of elections and jokingly encouraged the attendees to “remember my name” when it appears on the ballot on Nov. 5, 2024.
City Manager Dan Hoffman gave further insight into local government operations, but not before offering high-fives to all of the NW Works clients.
“I work for the mayor and council,” Hoffman said. “I ask them for money and I ask them for people to do things. I ask them for all of the different stuff.”
“Oh no no no no no,” Smith chimed in as the room erupted with laughter.
Hoffman then got more specific: “I ask them for money for things like buses, for police officers and firefighters ... all the things we need to make the city run smoothly.”
“They’re really, really nice people and they help the city be as beautiful and wonderful as it is,” Zampino told the NW Works clients about local government employees and representatives. “It gives us the opportunity to go and experience a lot of really fun stuff around here. We really appreciate them.”
