WINCHESTER — At a time when businesses are struggling to find staff, NW Works Inc. has been a godsend.
Just ask the folks over at Winchester-based Trex Co. Inc., a composite decking manufacturer that is so pleased with the 14 NW Works clients currently on staff, officials are talking about doubling that number in the near future.
On Thursday morning, 11 of the contracted employees from NW Works were on the floor of Trex’s massive processing and shipping facility at 331 Apple Valley Road diligently assembling boxes that other Trex employees will fill with products and accessories for shipment to corporate clients across the country.
“We love it here,” NW Works client Robin F. said with a smile.
NW Works is a nonprofit organization that provides paid and unpaid vocational training and jobs for physically and mentally disabled adults in the Winchester area. Its clients work at the organization’s assembling facility at 3085 Shawnee Drive or at more than 30 for-profit businesses throughout the region that have service agreements with NW Works, including the Trex processing and shipping facility on Apple Valley Road.
“I like to be active and move around,” said Andrew T., an NW Works client who has worked at Trex for more than a year. “I like it here.”
Zachary Lauer, supply chain vice president at Trex, said the contracted NW Works clients feel part of the team because Trex welcomes them as employees on the same level as everyone else who works there.
“When we do celebrations and get-togethers, it’s all one team,” Lauer said.
Other positive aspects of working at Trex, he said, are that the building is clean and well lit, and the noise level is low enough that it does not cause problems for NW Works clients with sensory issues.
“It’s their favorite place to work,” said Trex Senior Logistics Manager Dan Aguirre.
NW Works CEO Debera Taylor said Trex insists on paying her clients the highest wages possible. Currently, that’s just minimum wage because higher income levels could make the NW Works clients ineligible for other federal and state healthcare and service assistance. Taylor said she’s working to have government officials raise the allowable income level so NW works clients can eventually earn more money.
Taylor said all 14 of her clients at Trex are supervised by job coaches from NW Works who are there to make sure tasks flow smoothly.
“These folks over here are very independent,” she said as she watched her clients assemble and stack shipping boxes. “If it were up to Trex, we would provide them with 30 or 40 clients.”
Several of the clients on Thursday said they would love to work at Trex on a permanent basis. Many of them were there when Trex first contracted with NW Works in August 2020, and none of them have shown any interest in leaving to work elsewhere.
“They have a very capable workforce,” Lauer said of NW Works. “It’s a very tight and competitive labor market, so NW Works can provide us with labor that other people can’t get.”
Lauer said Trex is planning an 100,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Apple Valley Road. When that happens, he hopes to add at least another 16 NW Works clients to the 14 already contracted by his company.
To learn more about NW Works and its services, visit nwworks.com.
