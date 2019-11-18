WINCHESTER — NW Works is hoping to use virtual reality (VR) to help people with disabilities find employment.
During a symposium at Shenandoah University on Thursday about VR and the future of learning, officials from the Winchester-based nonprofit said they want to use VR for workforce training.
VR typically involves wearing a headset over the eyes that immerses the user in a 360-degree digital world.
NW Works envisions using VR, for example, to help someone with autism prepare for a job interview.
“Then they’re more comfortable and more able to be employed and get through that interview successfully,” NW Works CEO Debera Taylor told The Star.
NW Works aims to help people with long-term disabilities find and keep meaningful work.
VR also might enable NW Works clients find other types of employment that utilize the technology.
J.J. Ruscella, an associate professor of theater at the university who leads the Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning, said, “When we address the needs of differently-abled individuals, the rest of the populace benefits.”
But there are barriers that must be overcome to create a virtual job marketplace for those with disabilities, such as perceptions about the disabled, panelists said.
“Right now, we’re trying to build a grassroots initiative to make this together,” Ruscella said.
