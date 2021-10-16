WINCHESTER — About a year before he died on March 13 at the age of 85, retired Winchester Treasurer Walter H. “Skeeter” Knee planted a maple tree with his favorite person in the world, grandson Benjamin Walter “Benji” Knee.
On Friday, that tree found a new home on the campus of NW Works, 3085 Shawnee Drive in Winchester, a nonprofit that provides paid and unpaid vocational training and jobs for physically and mentally disabled adults in the Winchester area. Benji Knee is a client of NW Works, and Skeeter Knee and his wife, Nancy, who died in 2011, were longtime supporters of the organization.
“They did so much for NW Works, and not just monetarily,” CEO Debera Taylor said.
Dozens of people who knew the Knees, including Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, retired Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Terry Whittle and Winchester’s current treasurer, Jeff Barbour, attended Friday afternoon’s ceremony with Benji Knee and the staff and clients of NW Works.
Also in attendance was one of Skeeter Knee’s closest friends, retired Frederick-Winchester Service Authority Executive Director Jesse W. Moffett, who suggested planting the tree at NW Works to honor the Knees.
“This man and his wife were two of the most beautiful people I ever knew in my life,” Moffett said. “Hopefully it will be the biggest tree on your campus.”
Benji Knee, 49, spoke softly about the grandparents who raised him from the age of 4.
“They did so much for me,” he said. “They were the greatest grandfather and grandmother you could ever have. I love them so much.”
Benji Moffett now resides with another family member.
Most maple trees live for 80 to 100 years, so several generations of people who pass through NW Works will be reminded of the Knees’ compassion and generosity whenever they are on the nonprofit’s Shawnee Drive campus.
“They loved all of you people to death,” Moffett told the organization’s staff and clients. “They wanted to see this place successful and I think you’re doing a great job.”
To learn more about NW Works, visit nwworks.com.
