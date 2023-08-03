WINCHESTER — In Virginia, people with physical, emotional and/or mental challenges can remain enrolled in a public school until age 21. After that, other ways must be sought for them to stay active, engaged and productive.
NW Works, a local nonprofit that offers job training and placement services for people with special needs in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, recently developed a new initiative to help its younger clients grow from students to gainfully employed adults. It's called the Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) program and its first group of eight participants graduated from the inaugural four-week session on Thursday morning.
High school students Aden, Andrew, Jordan, Kendall, Madison, Sarah and Vanessa were presented with certificates during a special commencement ceremony attended by families, caregivers and local business representatives at NW Works' headquarters on Shawnee Drive. (The eighth student, Evan, was unable to attend.)
The Pre-ETS program was developed by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS), which worked in partnership with NW Works, Frederick County Public Schools and Warren County Public Schools to organize and administer it.
NW Works CEO Grady "Skip" Philips said on Thursday that during the four-week program, the participants attended three days a week for about three hours each day. "They would start here each morning, have a bit of orientation time and go out to the work sites."
The students participated in activities that emphasized targeted career exploration, skill development and confidence building at four local companies: Trex, which manufactures composite lumber; Fortessa, which produces tableware; Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, which is a retirement community; and the Bank of Clarke, which provides financial services.
"When they were at Trex, they were actually on the production line," Philips said, offering an overview of some of the things the students did over the past month. "When they were at Westminster-Canterbury, they were doing things with food production like making cookies and brownies. At Fortessa, they were on the assembly line putting packaging together."
Careers that were difficult or impractical to demonstrate in person — auto mechanics, robotics and fire extinguisher inspections — were explored in virtual reality through a computer program at Virginia Career Works in Winchester.
"We got to try a lot of stuff and really help form their ideas for their futures, and that's what it's all about," said Bonnie Zampino, customized employment manager at NW Works.
Jasmine "Jazz" Curtis, the sous chef at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, showed the students the skills required to work in food service.
"I set up a whole day of different activities where they got to get their hands wet and make parfaits, puff pastries and cookies," Curtis said. "They loved it, and they loved the sprinkles and the whipped cream."
At the conclusion of Thursday's ceremony, people in attendance got to discover first-hand some of the skills Curtis taught the students.
"The food that's here today," Zampino said, referring to a table in the back of the room loaded with trays of appetizers, "was prepared and plated by the students."
The eight program participants were fortunate to learn from someone as talented as Curtis, who also operates a Winchester-based catering business called Jazz It Up. As of Thursday, she was a quarterfinalist in the national Favorite Chef cooking competition, an online event where contestants advance if they receive enough votes from the public. (If you would like to support Curtis, votes can be cast at https://bit.ly/43UQLF6.)
Jordan, who attends Skyline High School in Front Royal, said she enjoyed cooking with Curtis, but her favorite job over the past month was making "a lot of things" at Fortessa.
When asked about her plans for the future, Jordan said she wants "to find a job and go to college. I want to learn how to be a vet."
Now that the Pre-ETS program has concluded, Philips said the eight students will return to their high schools and start the new academic year.
"Through this next school year, with the counselors at the schools working with DARS and potentially with us, we will do continuing career exploration for them to help them learn about jobs that can come after high school," Philips said.
