WINCHESTER — A national auto parts supplier wants to expand into Winchester, but it may have to adjust its store design to build at its preferred location.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, a Missouri-based retailer with 5,240 stores in 47 states, purchased a vacant 1-acre parcel at 603 Cedar Creek Grade in May for $550,000. The site is directly behind a CVS Pharmacy at 2207 Valley Ave.
The property’s zoning allows for the operation of a retail store, but it’s located in one of Winchester’s Corridor Enhancement Districts, where design guidelines are more restrictive to make the area more aesthetically pleasing.
The proposed O’Reilly store is seeking a conditional-use permit from City Council in order to deviate from two of the district’s standards. The first states that exterior walls cannot have an uninterrupted section of more than 24 feet in length, and the second requires angled roofs on buildings.
At Tuesday’s work session of the Winchester Planning Commission, city Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the front entrance of the proposed O’Reilly has an exterior glass wall that is 32 feet long, and the store’s roof is flat.
O’Reilly officials have been informed of Winchester’s Corridor Enhancement District guidelines, but so far are unwilling to alter the corporate design of the store, Youmans said.
“It’s not that O’Reilly can’t do it; they just don’t want to do it,” he said.
Adding a visual element to the glass wall — for example, a narrow column — would interrupt the unbroken plane, Youmans said, and avoid the need to get an exemption from City Council.
“I think that bringing the scale down isn’t too much to ask,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said.
“It’s a facade,” commission Chairman Mark Loring added. “They can make it look any way they want.”
The proposed store’s flat roof could also be adjusted to include a slight incline, even if the angle covers just a small portion of the building. Youmans said that minor change would avoid the need for the second part of the conditional-use permit.
A public hearing on O’Reilly’s permit request will be held at the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 19 in Rouss City Hall. The panel will then forward its recommendation to City Council for a final decision.
If approved, the O’Reilly Auto Parts store would create 15 to 20 full-time jobs.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring and members Katt Eaton, Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Vice Chairman John Tagnesi was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.