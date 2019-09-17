WINCHESTER — Oct. 15 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election.
To register to vote in Virginia, you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States
- Be 18 years old by the next general election
- Be a resident of Virginia
- Have had your rights restored if you have ever been convicted of a felony
- Have had capacity restored if you have ever been declared mentally incapacitated by a Circuit Court
People who are eligible to register can obtain a registration application at their local voter registration office. The application form is also available online at vote.elections.virginia.gov or at a variety of locations including post offices, public libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
For more information, contact:
- Frederick County’s Voter Registration Office, 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102, Winchester. Phone: 540-665-5660.
- Winchester’s Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane, Winchester. Phone: 540-545-7910.
- Clarke County’s Voter Registration Office, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Phone: 540-955-5168.
Numerous state and local seats are up for election this year.
Following are the qualified candidates whose names will appear on local ballots in their respective jurisdictions:
State
The 27th District state Senate seat and the 10th, 29th and 33rd District seats in the House of Delegates will be on area ballots.
Candidates in the 27th District race are incumbent Jill Vogel (R), who is seeking a fourth four-year term, and Ronnie J. Ross III (D).
In the House of Delegates races, incumbent Chris Collins (R) and Irina B. Khanin (D) are running in the 29th District. In the 10th District, incumbent Wendy Gooditis (D) and former delegate Randy Minchew (R) are on the ballot. In the 33rd District, incumbent Dave LaRock (R) is being challenged by Mavis Taintor (D).
All terms are two years.
Frederick County
There are three contested races and one uncontested race for Board of Supervisors.
Republican incumbent Charles DeHaven Jr. is being challenged by independent John Lamanna, current chairman of the Frederick County School Board, for the supervisors’ chairman at-large seat. In the Back Creek District, Shawn Graber (R) and Steve Jennings (D) are squaring off. Incumbent J. Douglas McCarthy (R) and the Rev. Heidi David-Young (D) are competing for the Gainesboro District seat.
Bob Wells (R) is running unopposed in the Opequon District.
Terms are four years.
For School Board, Brian Hester and David Stegmaier are running for the at-large seat; James G. “Jimmy” Smith and Brandon H. Monk are seeking the Back Creek District seat; Bryan Nuri and Bradley Comstock are running for the Opequon District seat and Michael Lake and Susan Shick are competing for the Gainesboro District seat. All of the candidates are running as independents. Terms are four years.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Lenny Millholland is seeking a second four-year term as an independent. He is being challenged by Republican Allen Sibert, who is a major and chief deputy in the Winchester Sheriff’s Office.
Republican incumbent Ross Spicer is running unopposed for commonwealth’s attorney. Seth Thatcher (R) is running unopposed for commissioner of the revenue. Incumbent William Orndoff (R) is running unopposed for treasurer. All terms are four years.
For the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District’s board of directors, J. Kermit Gaither, Marietta Cather Walls and Kitty Hockman-Nicholas are all running as independents. Two seats are available. Terms are four years.
Stephens City
Independent candidates Christine “Tina” Stevens and Steven M. Happek are on the ballot in a special Town Council election to fill the remainder of Kelly Ann Thatcher’s unexpired term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Winchester
The city ballot will have a referendum on whether members of the Winchester School Board should be elected instead of appointed. Members are currently appointed by City Council.
Winchester voters also will elect a new circuit court clerk for an eight-year term. The candidates are Will Gardner (D) and Tara Helsley (R).
For the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District, the candidates are Paul G. Burkholder and H.B. Simpson.
Clarke County
William Houck and Douglas Lawrence are running as independents for the Russell District Seat on the Board of Supervisors, which is the only contested supervisors’ race. Mary Daniel (D) is running unopposed in the Berryville District, Bev McKay (R) is running unopposed in the White Post District, David Weiss (R) is running unopposed in the Buckmarsh District and Terri Catlett (R) is running unopposed in the Millwood District.
For School Board, all candidates are incumbents who are running unopposed. They are: Katherine Kerr-Hobert, Berryville District; Monica H. Singh-Smith, Buckmarsh District; Jonathan M. Turkel, Millwood District; Zara L. Ryan, Russell District and Charles H. “Chip” Schutte, White Post District. All of the candidates are running as independents. Terms are four years.
Incumbent Tony Roper (D) is running unopposed for sheriff, incumbent Donna Peake (R) is running unopposed for commissioner of the revenue, incumbent Sharon Keeler (D) is running unopposed for treasurer and incumbent Anne Williams (R) is running unopposed for commonwealth’s attorney. All terms are four years.
Candidates for the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District are Wayne Webb and Justin Mackay-Smith.
Boyce
The town has a three-way race for mayor. The candidates, all independents, are incumbent Franklin Roberts, Richard Kibler and Steve Hott. Zachary Hudson is running unopposed for Town Council. All terms are four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.