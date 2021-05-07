MICHAEL MCGLYNN
If you stay abreast of current Virginia politics you know that the Republican Party of Virginia will elect their candidate for governor this coming Saturday, May 8th. The method will be via a strange and confusing convention, held at many locations throughout the state. Admittedly, not the most transparent or logical method.
Four of the last five VA governors have been Democrats, largely due to the shifting population in Northern Virginia. If you look at a map, most of the state votes Republican except Northern VA, Richmond, Newport News, and of course the college towns! Can the Republicans ever win the governorship again in Virginia? That is a good question. In my opinion, yes they can, particularly now since the Democrats have performed a less than stellar job, particularly during COVID.
The Republicans need to attract two demographics to stand a chance at winning. These are the Latin American vote (particularly in Northern VA) and the African American vote (particularly in Richmond and Newport News). For either of these demographics to vote Republican they would have to clearly see not only an alternative to the failures of the Democrats but also some common ground and appeal from the Republican candidate, as well as a demonstration of at least some sort of understanding of the problems that they face. However, the RPV continues to play the same old broken record of backing middle-aged rich, white men.
Who have you seen ads for recently, or received pamphlets in the mail endorsing? Mostly Glenn Youngkin, a multimillionaire Harvard Business School grad, who frequents country clubs and rubs elbows with RPV and GOP elite, most recently Ted Cruz. Glenn Youngkin has absolutely no appeal to any of the large minority voting blocks that a Republican candidate must win in Virginia. What does he have in common with a working class immigrant in Fairfax, an enlisted African American in VA Beach, or a pastor trying to support his parishioners in inner city Richmond? Absolutely nothing. Let’s not fool ourselves, these types of candidates just don’t work. But the RPV keeps putting them forward, never learning their lesson!
In my opinion there is only one candidate who stands a chance against the Democrats and that is Sergio De La Pena. Sergio is a Mexican immigrant who legally entered the US as a child, literally clawed his way out of poverty, joined the Army and advanced to the rank of Colonel before retiring to serve under President Trump as Deputy SEC DEF. He understands the plight of immigrants, the hopelessness of poverty and what it is to work your fingers to the bone to get ahead in life. Let’s give him a chance on May 8th and not keep voting in rich, white men!
Michael McGlynn is a resident of Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.