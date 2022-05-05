MIDDLETOWN — After a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Belle Grove Plantation will host its annual Of Ale and History Beer Festival on Saturday at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown.
Now in its 27th year, it’s Virginia’s longest-running beer festival and Belle Grove’s most important annual fundraiser to support its preservation projects and educational programs, a recent news release explains.
Festival gates open at 11 a.m. and tastings will be from noon to 5:30 p.m.
“We’re delighted to be back,” Kristen Laise, executive director of Belle Grove, said on Wednesday.
Though they haven’t held this festival for two years, she said last summer’s wine festival was a success and helped ease them back into their regular yearly events.
The festival will happen rain or shine and feature 50 beverages from the following Virginia breweries and cideries:
Backroom Brewery (Middletown), Bold Rock Cider (Nellysford), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg), Caboose Brewing Company (Vienna), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (Roseland), Old Hill Hard Cider (Timberville), Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Starr Hill Brewery (Charlottesville), Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond), Vibrissa Beer (Front Royal), Winchester Ciderworks (Winchester) and Woodstock Brewhouse (Woodstock).
“I think one of the coolest things this year is that all of the beer and cider is Virginia made,” Laise said.
Winchester blues and rock band, The Sons of Liberty, will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Robbie Limon Band will perform 1970s-era top-40 hits and deep tracks from 3 to 6 p.m.
Also on-site throughout the day will be radio personalities from iHeartMedia stations Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox.
Entertainment sponsor is Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson and the 2022 souvenir glass sponsor is KEE Construction Services Inc. Other major sponsors include First Bank, iHeartMedia, Perry Engineering, iHeartMedia, Carper’s Wood Creations and Schenck Foods.
Food will be available from Shaffer’s BBQ Palace, 3 Fires Wood-Fired Pizza, Vittles, Classy Caboose and A-1 Kettle Korn.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will be open, and gift vendors will offer unique items.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale at bellegrove.org until Friday at 5 p.m. There are no fees for buying online.
Tickets are also available at area Handy Mart locations, the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester (open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and accepting cash and checks only) and the Belle Grove Museum Shop (open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and include a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings are $2 after 2 p.m. Designated drivers or guests younger than 21 can buy general admission tickets for $15 and will be given two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages in the Designated Drivers Tent. Admission includes access to all performances, vendors and Belle Grove’s 1797 Manor House and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center in the 1918 barn.
Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but are asked to leave pets and large backpacks and totes at home. No food or beverages may be brought onto the festival grounds. Photo identification is required for beer tastings. Attendees younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Of Ale and History” takes its name from a line in a 17th-century satirical poem by Richard Corbet, the bishop of Oxford and Norwich, England, that reads “mine host was full of ale and history.”
For more information, visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.
