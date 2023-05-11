MIDDLETOWN — Bring your lawn chair and a taste for good beer for a day of drink, food, music, and fun at Belle Grove Plantation’s annual Of Ale and History beer fest set for Saturday.
In its 28th year, the event is Virginia’s longest running beer festival and will take place at the plantation, located off U.S. 11 south of Middletown. Festival gates will open at 11 a.m. and tastings will be offered from noon to 5:30 p.m., said Kristen Laise, executive director of Belle Grove.
Laise credits the success and longevity of the annual event to good timing, tasty beer, and beautiful open spaces.
“Belle Grove began the Of Ale and History Beer Festival just as the interest in imported and craft beer was beginning,” she said, noting that attendees love the ability to easily try so many beverages in one spot.
“We will have 50 craft beers and ciders on tap this year. Over the years, we have involved more local breweries. Beer Fest is a great way for them to share some new beers or seasonal beers,” like Backroom Brewery’s Rosemary Orange Amber Ale or Woodstock Brewhouse’s Possum Sweat Klosch, she said, adding that the beautiful views at Belle Grove make it easy for attendees to “set up a tent, chair, and blanket on the lawn near the stage and enjoy an afternoon a music, tastings, and food from our four vendors.”
This year, the festival features regional breweries that attendees may have never tried, including Lost Rhino Brewing Co. in Ashburn, Evolution Craft Brewing Company in Salisbury, Maryland, Evil Genius in Philadelphia, and Caboose in Vienna, as well as a number of breweries popular with local residents, Laise said.
The event will feature live music all day with local classic rock favorite, Robbie Limon Band, performing at 11:15 a.m. A new addition this year, The Meisha Herron Band will perform blues, soul, and rock at 3 p.m. Radio personalities from Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox will be at the Beer Fest throughout the day, Laise said.
And, because beer tastes better with food, the event will feature several options. Happy Ranch Food Truck, Classy Caboose, Fork’d by Apple House, and A-1 Kettle Korn will all be on site, Laise said. Local businesses and the Belle Grove Museum Shop will also offer unique gifts and products for sale.
And, while beer fest is all about the fun, money raised at the event is put to good use, Laise said. Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed and has panoramic Shenandoah Valley views, she said. Belle Grove is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
“Belle Grove receives no government support, so to maintain the property requires raising funds in a variety of ways. Beer Fest helps us with ongoing site maintenance and two examples of current restoration projects include the front porch and the Manor House windows,” she said. “We are involved in a number of historical research projects including many about the people the Hites at Belle Grove enslaved.”
Laise said that Belle Grove shares that research online and the web site, virtual.bellegrove.org, has several online exhibits. She added that the organization is planning a conference next year to share their findings. The lower level of the manor house currently has an exhibit about the archeology completed in the area of enslaved quarters, she said.
Advanced tasting tickets for Of Ale and History are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org until 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets may also be purchased in person at area Handy Mart locations, the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, and the Belle Grove Museum Shop.
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and include a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings may be purchased for $3 after 2 p.m. Designated drivers or guests under 21 may buy general admission tickets for $15, which includes two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages from the Designated Drivers Tent. Admission includes access to all performances, vendors, and Belle Grove’s 1797 Manor House and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center in the 1918 Barn.
For more information on the event, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove.
