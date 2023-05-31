Off the Rails

Tim Carter (left) and Kevin Billy of Kee Construction Services Inc. in Winchester remove a weather-worn section of decorative wooden railing from the roof of Handley High School Tuesday before replacing in with a vinyl copy that will better withstand the weather.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

