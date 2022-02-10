WINCHESTER — A Winchester police officer’s appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that she stand trial in a $5 million wrongful death civil suit has been denied.
The suit accuses Officer Stephanie Nan Sills of shooting D’Londre Minifield during a foot chase on Feb. 28, 2016, in Winchester and covering it up. Sills was cleared of any wrongdoing in a criminal investigation, which found that Minifield shot himself in the head with a stolen pistol after being cornered by Sills and Sgt. Christopher Eric Ivins behind Grace Community Church at 2333 Roosevelt Blvd.
Police said Minifield, a 20-year-old Stephens City resident whose criminal record included malicious wounding and robbery convictions, ran when they tried to question him about a fight where a gun might have been displayed. A state police report on the death provided to The Winchester Star by Minifield’s family said DNA testing concluded blood on the pistol muzzle was Minifield’s and that cocaine and anti-anxiety drugs were in his system.
The report said Sills, then a rookie officer who was hired on July 21, 2015, fired a Taser at Minifield. While lying on his stomach after having slipped on a snowbank, he then pulled out the gun and shot himself, according to police.
In 2020, Sills, who is represented by the city, appealed U.S. District Court Judge Michael F. Urbanski’s ruling that the trial go forward in the civil suit filed on behalf of Minifield’s family. On Monday, a three-judge panel with the U.S. District Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond sided with Urbanski. The panel consisted of Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory, Judge G. Steven Agee and Judge William Byrd Traxler Jr.
“Because we are unable to accept Sills’ view of the facts given the case’s current procedural posture, we conclude that we lack jurisdiction to consider these arguments,” said the unsigned opinion. “We dispense with oral argument because the facts and legal contentions are adequately presented in the materials before this court and argument would not aid the decisional process.”
Attorney John David McGavin, the lead attorney for the city, didn’t return a call or email by Thursday evening. However, attorney Christopher E. Brown, who represents Jacqueline Y. Minifield, D’Londre Minifield’s mother, said the ruling makes a trial likely. A date for a pre-trial conference to schedule a trial date hasn’t been set yet.
Brown expressed skepticism that Minifield committed suicide. He said it was nonsensical that Minifield would’ve shot himself in the back of the head while lying on his stomach to avoid being jailed for a probation violation. He noted three witnesses in a deposition said they saw Minifield draped over a fence and then pulled off it by officers. That contradicted the account of Sills and Ivins, who was Sills’ field-training officer.
Two of the witnesses, Kelly Michelle Grafton and Aaliyah Green, told The Star in 2019 that they heard a gunshot and then saw Minifield slumped on the chain-link fence. Green said less than a minute elapsed between her hearing the shot and Minifield being pulled off the fence.
In state and Winchester police reports, Ivins and Sills said they screamed at Minifield to show his hands, which were under his stomach. Sills then fired her Taser with the prongs striking Minifield’s dreadlocks. Ivins then said he saw the pistol and was preparing to shoot Minifield when Minifield fired the .38-caliber revolver that was stolen out of a car in Frederick County in 2015.
Brown alleges that Sills mistook her .40-caliber semi-automatic service pistol for her Taser and police covered up her mistake.
Shootings in which officers mistake their Tasers for their pistols are rare. An expert witness at the trial of former Minnesota police Officer Kimberly Potter, convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December for mistakenly shooting a man she was trying to tase, testified there have only been about 20 instances since 2001.
However, Brown said it’s a more plausible explanation for Minifield’s death than suicide. He questioned why only one officer’s report mentioned finding a gun by Minifield’s body and why it took 33 minutes after the shooting for police to radio in that a gun had been found when Minifield was rolled over.
“It’s my position that in that 33 minutes is when they decided they were going to protect this officer just out of the academy who killed this kid and they came up with this story and put it together,” he said. “And half an hour later, ‘Oh, by the way, we found a gun underneath his head.’ That’s probably one of the most problematic facts they have to deal with.”
