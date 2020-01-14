WINCHESTER — Construction of Frederick County’s portion of Crossover Boulevard is ahead of schedule, according to Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop.
When completed, the four-lane bridge will span Interstate 81 and connect the new road to Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522). The $20 million project aims to ease traffic congestion and prepare for future development in eastern Frederick County.
Work on the bridge began in May and is slated to be wrapped up by Sept. 10, 2021. Winchester-based Perry Engineering was awarded a $17.59 million contract to build the structure.
“I’m optimistic we can complete early, but our contract completion date remains September and I’ve got no reason to think we will not hit that date,” Bishop said on Monday, barring any weather delays or other issues.
Bridge beams are slated to go in place this month, he said.
Winchester’s portion of Crossover Boulevard, which extends from Tevis Street to about a third of a mile from I-81, was completed in January 2019 for $1.9 million.
Once the county completes its section, Crossover Boulevard will cut through the planned Heritage Commons development, located east of Winchester. The 150-acre property is owned by Baltimore-based MMA Capital Management, which plans to build 645 residential units and at least 107,500 square feet of commercial space at the site. The firm has not said when development will begin.
Heritage Commons developers is matching Virginia Department of Transportation funds to build the four-lane bridge. They also will match state funds to build a traffic circle on the Heritage Commons property and a four-lane extension of Crossover Boulevard from the traffic circle to the intersection of Front Royal Pike and Airport Road.
Design plans and drone photos of the project can be viewed online at the Frederick County website at: fcva.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Cascade/index.html?appid=fb57774bddd246db80d6730497fcc339
(1) comment
Just what we need, more people and more traffic in the area. You can hardly get around already.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.