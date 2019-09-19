BERRYVILLE — A Loudoun County road reconstruction project will increase traffic in Clarke County, regardless of what is done to try and control it, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials say.
VDOT is working with other entities to figure out ways to reduce the project’s temporary impact on Clarke, or at least help the county cope with them.
But no remedy is going to be convenient for everyone, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg.
For roughly an hour Tuesday afternoon, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors discussed the Va. 9 project — and vented their frustrations about it — with Carter and his assistant, Scott Alexander.
Construction is expected to start in February on the installation of roundabouts and other traffic calming measures along a two-lane stretch of Va. 9, also known as Charles Town Pike, in Hillsboro, a town with fewer than 200 residents.
Closing both lanes in the town during construction would shorten the project, with it taking about a year, those involved have said. If both lanes aren’t closed the work could take an estimated three years.
Engineers estimate that a full closure may lead to 8,000 to 10,000 extra vehicles per day traveling Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) north of Berryville in Clarke County. Both are four-lane, divided highways heavily traveled by commuters between the Winchester, Berryville, Leesburg and Washington, D.C., areas.
As a result of Va. 9’s temporary closure, Clarke officials also anticipate heavier traffic along Va. 612 (Shepherds Mill Road), a two-lane route with a narrow bridge that runs between the larger highways.
“The litany of problems this (project) is going to cause is beyond me,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
If the Hillsboro portion of the highway closes during construction, it will “be very problematic for us,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s vice chairman.
“One accident,” especially if someone is hurt or killed, “is one too many for us,” said Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd.
What is needed, Weiss said, is “a specific, highly-detailed plan” outlining what to anticipate if the Hillsboro stretch closes.
Such a plan could help drivers determine where congestion will occur along area roads so they can try to avoid it, he said.
“There’s no reason why they (Loudoun) can’t put it (traffic) on their back roads instead of ours,” said Berryville-area resident Brian Ferrell, speaking during a public comment period.
Regardless of any signs posted to indicate official detours, some drivers will use global positioning systems to find their own alternate routes, Carter said. That will increase traffic along various area roads, and there is nothing that VDOT can do about it, he said.
Project plans originally did not include an option to close Hillsboro’s stretch of Va. 9, Carter said. That option was put forth after original construction bids were deemed too high.
VDOT officials maintain they were not aware of the option before Clarke officials recently found out about it.
No VDOT funds are to be used on the project. Carter said it will be funded by Hillsboro and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), a regional body serving Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties that plans transportation projects and helps fund them through various taxes.
Despite VDOT not being directly involved in the project, its chief executive, Commissioner Stephen Brich, ultimately will decide whether the Hillsboro stretch will close during the construction, Carter said, because Va. 9 is a state highway.
Brich will make that decision, Carter said, based on data that has been collected and new data that the NVTA has begun gathering.
“Since this thing has come to light,” Carter said, referring to the closing option, the NVTA has been “working aggressively to find out what will cause the least amount of impact” on nearby localities. “It basically has been working 24-7 on this.”
Carter said the NVTA is doing most of the analysis of how the Va. 9 project will affect Clarke County. It hopes to have all the data it is seeking by the end of October.
(2) comments
Why are you wasting money on a survey to determine the traffic impact. It's going to happen and Hillsboro will have an even bigger impact if they don't do something. Drivers can take whatever road they want. It's not like they have to have a visa to go from one state or county to another. You are making more out of this then it needs to be. Hopefully those extra 4000 vehicles will buy gas and other items when they pass through.
"Why are you wasting money on a survey to determine the traffic impact. "
There will be a serious accident, perhaps death, at Rt 7 and Rt 612. That is already a horrible intersection. They need at least a light.
The other problem is Loundoun County did not even think of the impacts on other jurisdictions. I doubt they care.
It is also a very expensive project.
The project needs to look at all impacts.
