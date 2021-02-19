BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) can do little about soil erosion along Locke's Mill Road in Clarke County, an official believes.
The road, also known as State Route 621, runs along the Shenandoah River southeast of Berryville.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, told the board on Tuesday he has heard concerns about the erosion.
So has VDOT, according to Ed Carter, resident engineer at its regional office in Edinburg.
In an email to County Administrator Chris Boies, Carter noted that some of the erosion has occurred on private property near the road.
"Regrettably, VDOT cannot control the flooding along the river," he wrote.
"All we can do," Carter continued, "is respond and repair the roadway when it is impacted. We don't have the resources or funding to armor the entire route."
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said county officials still need to follow up on the residents' concerns.
Carter usually speaks about Clarke County highway matters during the supervisors' regular monthly meetings. He couldn't attend Tuesday's meeting because of a previous commitment, so he sent the email to Boies instead.
In another matter, he mentioned, VDOT's Northern Virginia District is moving forward with extending the westbound turn lane along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) at Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Route 601).
That district is spearheading the project because the intersection is just inside the Loudoun/Clarke line. The responsibility of the Staunton District — of which Clarke is part — is funding the relocation of underground electrical lines leading to a flashing traffic signal, Carter noted. That is estimated to cost $20,000.
The intersection is a bane for county officials. They say heavy traffic and speeding along the road make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the divided, four-lane thoroughfare. The traffic also makes it hard for vehicles to turn from Route 601 onto the highway.
Traffic backs up along Blue Ridge Mountain Road near the intersection, especially on weekends. Officials blame the congestion partly on customers of Bear Chase Brewing Co., which is just across the Loudoun line. They say, too, that customers illegally park along the narrow road and wherever they can, apparently because the craft beer brewery’s parking lot can’t handle all of their vehicles. People walking along the roadside pose a hazard to drivers, they maintain.
Weiss called it "a serious problem up on the mountain."
Carter wrote that VDOT has developed a preliminary plan to expand the parking area at the trail to 68 spaces. Officials couldn't immediately determine the existing number of spaces.
The estimated cost of the expansion is $225,000. That doesn't include design, environmental surveys and stormwater management controls, Carter added in his memo.
Weiss said the supervisors need more details about that project.
Just because VDOT proposes something "doesn't mean we endorse what they're proposing," he said.
Carter also mentioned that VDOT:
• Is continuing to cut brush along Stone Bridge Road (Route 644),
• Has made shoulder repairs along Lewisville Road (Route 641) and is continuing to do so along Swimley Road (Route 672), and
• Is continuing to repair potholes and do grading along various routes.
At this time of the year, VDOT must be cautious when grading roads without hard surfaces, Carter pointed out.
"If the roadway moisture content is not correct, we can create an issue with the road surface coming apart," he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.