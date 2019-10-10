STEPHENS CITY — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department did not receive a $126,000 grant to build a half-mile recreational trail behind Bowman Library at 871 Tasker Road, but parks officials say the project is not dead.
Earlier this year, the department applied for a state Department of Conservation and Recreation grant to build a gravel trail around Lakeside Lake, located behind the library. The project had an estimated cost of $157,500.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson told the Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday night that the project may still happen, if the department decides to fully fund it through its proffer funds. Proffers are offered by developers to offset a project’s impact.
The department will hire an engineer to design the trail in order to receive construction bids, Robertson said. The bids will then be reviewed by the commission, which can recommend selecting a bidder or not.
Robertson told The Star the construction bids could be lower than the estimated cost.
Although the project has no timeline, Robertson said construction could happen next year.
Also on Tuesday, the commission approved its 2021-2025 capital improvements plan, which lists 19 projects totaling $54 million. The CIP is a guiding document, and there are no guarantees that an included project will be funded.
The top priority is a $3.69 million bicycle and pedestrian trail along Abrams Creek. The proposed trail would be 10 feet wide and made of asphalt, with three bridges constructed across the creek. The project would be completed in three phases, with the first phase taking the trail about a mile from Meade Drive, near Senseny Road, to Woodstock Lane. Phase Two is from Woodstock Lane to Woodys Place, and Phase Three is from Woodys Place to Channing Drive.
Construction of the first phase is expected to take place in 2021 and 2022. It has been fully funded by a $1.1 million federal grant administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Other top priorities in the CIP include the development of a $2.2 million park with athletic fields for the Snowden Bridge housing development, a $9 million community center and a $11.3 million indoor aquatics facility.
The Board of Supervisors will ultimately decide whether to approve the proposed CIP in the spring.
Attending the meeting at Sherando High School was Chairman Charles Sandy Jr., Guss Morrison, Amy Strosnider, Randy Carter, Ron Madagan, Gary Longerbeam and Natalie Gerometta. Chris Fordney was absent.
