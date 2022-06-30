BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools officials say they're not trying to hide anything from the public about two recent matters that generated controversy.
One was the departure of Jon Cousins, head coach for girls' soccer at Clarke County High School. The other was the report of a Johnson-Williams Middle School student making a "kill list" containing names of 15 students.
During a Clarke County School Board meeting Monday night, officials acknowledged that the public has weighed in on the matters, including through social media.
There's a perception within the community that the school division is "covering things up," said board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert. She participated in the meeting via phone.
Officials maintain they're being as transparent as possible about both matters.
In an email earlier this month, Cousins told The Winchester Star that he "stepped down" as the soccer team's coach after four years. Neither he nor Casey Childs, the school division's athletics director, would comment on Cousins' departure further.
Toward the end of Monday's meeting, the board met privately to discuss personnel matters "including appointments, resignations and a termination," the agenda showed. Before the closed session began, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop told The Star that Cousins' departure was one of the matters to be discussed.
"Coach Cousins is no longer employed by CCPS due to his behavior at the state quarterfinal game at Poquoson," Bishop wrote in an email to The Star on Tuesday. "The specifics related to personnel matters are handled confidentially by the division. We have no other comments related to the specific circumstances at this time."
State laws pertaining to government personnel matters limit what officials can publicly say about specific employees.
A video taken at Poquoson, a copy of which was provided to The Star, shows a man who appears to be Cousins berating the team, using some expletives in the process.
Bishop said publicly during Monday night's meeting that any negative recent behavior by Cousins wasn't a reflection of CCHS' overall coaching staff. He described the coaches as being "professionals dedicated to helping young people."
In other matters, Bishop presented a flow chart showing how division administrators respond to potential safety threats. A copy of the chart is online at https://www.clarke.k12.va.us as part of the board's agenda packet.
He said the school division doesn't publicly identify students involved in incidents. He admitted, though, that parents often find out about certain students' involvement in situations as a result of comments made by their children.
His comments were in reference to a student finding a "kill list" in a notebook in another pupil's book bag in early June. The list was given to another student, who turned it over to the school resource officer, Bishop previously said.
Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams decided not to press charges against the J-WMS student who made the list after officials determined that the list posed no credible safety threat.
“The list itself was never communicated to anybody. The list was never disclosed,” Williams told The Star following the incident.
Kerr-Hobert suggested that people with concerns about school matters approach the board members representing their districts. Parents can approach their children's teachers or principals.
"The best thing," she said, "is to work (through differences of opinion) through conversation and not social media."
Winchester Star sports reporter Robert Niedzwiecki contributed to this story.
