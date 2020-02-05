WINCHESTER — The entire city of Winchester may be designated as an Urban Development Area (UDA).
Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the Winchester Planning Commission at its work session Tuesday that becoming an UDA would make it easier for the city to qualify for state grants and incentives for road improvements, sidewalk construction and other infrastructure upgrades.
Even though Winchester has not been designated a UDA in the past, it already qualifies for the classification because the city is served by public water and sewer, and has zoning provisions to control population densities.
Frederick County has already set up several UDAs, primarily on land that encircles the city.
Youmans said he considered excluding some sections of the city that are not expected to be further developed, including the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street, but realized those areas could also benefit from state grants and incentives. For example, new walking trails being added to the ground of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley were funded, in part, by money awarded by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
In order for the UDA to be established in Winchester, a resolution must be forwarded from the Planning Commission and approved by City Council. Additionally, the UDA boundaries must be identified in Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan, which provides a blueprint for future development and is currently being updated by city staff and commission members.
If the commission and council support Youmans’ recommendation, the UDA boundaries would be the existing city limits, and the designation would apply to all 9.3 square miles of land within Winchester’s borders.
No timetable for acting on the UDA proposal has been set, but officials expect to adopt the updated Comprehensive Plan sometime this spring or summer.
Also at Tuesday’s work session, it was announced that Planning Commission member Katt Eaton had resigned from the panel.
Commission Chairman Mark Loring said City Council will be responsible for selecting and appointing Eaton’s replacement on the seven-member panel, but he did not know how long the process would take. Eaton was about a year into her second and final four-year term. The reason for her resignation was not discussed.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Vice Chairman John Tagnesi was absent.
