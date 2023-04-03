A Sunday morning fire did an estimated $225,000 in damages to a home in Mountain Falls Park, according to a media release from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
Two people were at the residence at 325 Raccoon Drive when the fire broke out. One person at the scene was assessed by EMS crews for minor injuries.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 8:13 a.m. The first unit arrived at 8:20 a.m. and reported that a two-story, single-family dwelling was "fully involved" with fire extending into the surrounding woods, the release states.
"Crews initially sprayed water from the truck, then deployed hose lines to contain the blaze," according to the release. "As additional units arrived they were instructed to contain the fire in the woods around the house. All fire operations were defensive, meaning no firefighters entered the structure."
Water was hauled to the scene via tanker trucks from a nearby water source.
The fire was extinguished at 10 a.m. The cause has not been determined and remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the home's occupants. The resident did not have smoke alarms, according to the release.
Responding units were North Mountain, Star Tannery, Gore, Gainesboro and Round Hill in Frederick County, Winchester, Shenandoah County and Hampshire County, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.