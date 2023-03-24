A Friday morning fire did approximately $150,000 in damage to a house at 741 Grim Road in Frederick County, according to fire officials.
When the first unit arrived on the scene at 10:14 a.m., fire was coming through the roof of the single-story home.
Two people were at home when the fire broke out, but they escaped unharmed, the release indicates.
"An aggressive interior attack was initiated by several crews with multiple hose lines while additional crews searched the residence and confirmed no one was in the residence," the release states. "Due to this area not being serviced by fire hydrants, tankers were requested to shuttle water from a hydrant several miles away."
Most of the fire was extinguished by 10:32 a.m. It was fully extinguished at 12:46 p.m.
The home did not have smoke alarms, according to the release. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Responding units from Frederick County were Stephens City, Middletown, Millwood Station, Round Hill, Gainesboro, Clear Brook, Battalion 10, Office of the Fire Marshal; responding units from Winchester were Shawnee, Rouss; Boyce responded from Clarke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.