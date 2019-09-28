Smyth County Sheriff B.C. Chip Shuler remembers being skeptical about a needle exchange program starting in his county.
Shuler was concerned about it enabling drug use. But the community was experiencing an outbreak of the Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C viruses due to intravenous drug use tied to the opiate epidemic. Residents frequently called police about finding used needles in the community, and Shuler’s deputies were regularly finding dirty needles during searches of homes and during traffic stops.
“I first looked at it as self-preservation of my staff,” he said. “And now I think it’s the first step of [drug] treatment, if the people will seek treatment.”
The program, which Shuler said has about 53 clients, began in December. It is one of three programs in Virginia since the state approved needle exchange for communities with high HIV or Hepatitis C rates. Roanoke is poised to become the fourth program.
Wise County was the first program in Virginia. It began last summer and Wise County Sheriff Ronnie R.D. Oakes said it’s working well. Oakes, sheriff since 1996, said incidents of used needles being found in county parks have stopped since the five-day per week program started.
Virginia law makes possession of a needle with fentanyl or heroin residue a felony, but Oakes said his deputies in the county of 38,000 people use discretion and don’t arrest program participants returning needles with drug residue.
“It’s been effective for us, and I think it would be effective for any jurisdiction in this commonwealth,” Oakes said. “We really think it’s helping with the HIV problem and other different diseases.”
Besides exchanging clean needles for dirty ones, the Smyth County program includes hepatitis vaccinations and testing, distribution of the overdose antidote naloxone and a mandatory meeting with a drug recovery specialist.
Like Wise County deputies, Shuler said his deputies exercise discretion.
“We know what day they go [to the needle exchange program], so we steer away from the health department so they can take advantage of the program,” he said. “We build trust, and we’re not just here to lock people up.”
Shuler, sheriff since 2016 and a deputy since 1983, emphasized people carrying drugs will be arrested in his county of approximately 30,000 people. A person who gets stopped on a Saturday night with a dirty needle can’t avoid arrest by saying they were on their way to exchange it at the health department. Deputies know when the program is operating and clients carry cards identifying that they are part of the program.
Shuler said the police chiefs in the three towns in Smyth County have agreed not to arrest program clients on their way to the health department to exchange needles. He said exercising discretion about the dirty needle law is a way to deal with the opiate crisis.
“I don’t think we’ll arrest our way out of this,” he said. “We need to find ways to heal our community.”
Richmond police Capt. Emmett Williams agrees. Like Shuler, he said good communication between police and the people running an exchange program is essential. Richmond’s needle exchange began in September 2018. A twice-per-week program is run by the nonprofit Health Brigade at its office. The group also runs a mobile program twice a week in the city of approximately 204,000.
Williams said the dirty needle law didn’t need to be changed for the program to go forward, and officers can arrest exchange participants, but choose not to.
“We use discretion,” he said. “Nothing changed in our policies and procedures.”
Instead of changing the law, Williams said police need to change their attitude and remember that people are dying from disease and overdoses.
“They have to unwrap their head around the fact that it’s a needle exchange and paraphernalia is against the law,” he said. “It’s a broader picture there, where we’re trying to use a comprehensive harm reduction program to stem the tide of some of the problems we’ve seen develop in the past 10 years with the spread of HIV, Hep C and the opiate and overdose crisis.”
