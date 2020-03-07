WINCHESTER — A teacher at Handley High School was sent home Friday due to concerns that he or she was exposed to the coronavirus during a recent trip abroad.
Citing confidentiality requirements, officials with Winchester Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health have provided little information about the situation, aside from a letter distributed Friday afternoon to families with students who attend Handley.
“We have been informed that an individual, who is part of our John Handley High School community, received notification they are a possible contact to a confirmed case of coronavirus. This possible contact did not occur within the Winchester area,” according to the letter signed by Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
“The Virginia Department of Health has made no recommendation to modify or change our normal operations based on this situation,” Van Heukelum wrote. “We continue to follow all proactive recommendations by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] in regards to appropriate measures. You may visit the Winchester Public Schools, Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control websites for further information.”
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Winchester-based Lord Fairfax Health District, declined to offer specifics about the Handley situation, but said on Friday: “I have no knowledge of any tangible danger at the school right now.”
As of Friday afternoon, Greene said about 10 people in the state of Virginia had been tested for coronavirus. He would not say if the Handley teacher was among them, but emphasized that none of the individuals had tested positive.
Greene also said people should not panic.
“It’s not Ebola. It’s not the plague. It’s not smallpox. It’s not the Spanish flu of 1918,” Greene said. “We’re tracking this because it’s new and we don’t know how it’s going to behave.”
More than 150 people in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus, but none of them are in Virginia, West Virginia or Washington, D.C. The World Health Organization reported this week the virus has a global mortality rate of 3.4%.
The coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, first emerged in January 2019 in China. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta considers it a serious public health concern, it has deemed the risk to people in the United States to be low.
Greene said anyone who recently traveled to another country with confirmed coronavirus cases should monitor their health for 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period for the virus. If a person who may have come in contact with coronavirus develops flu-like symptoms and a fever, he or she should get tested by a doctor and remain isolated at home until the test results are returned.
“We are committed to informing our community of relevant information — especially when there is a need to clarify misinformation that is posted on social media,” Van Heukelum wrote in an email Friday evening.
In a follow-up interview, he again stressed the Virginia Department of Health has determined there is no danger at Handley High School, and the school system is being as transparent with the community as possible while protecting the privacy of the potentially exposed teacher.
“We’ll keep you informed and let you know when we find out what the truth is,” Van Heukelum said.
To learn more about protecting yourself from the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
