BERRYVILLE — It’s hard to estimate how much money Clarke County would collect from a meals tax because information about restaurant sales isn’t available publicly, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
But the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday indicated that levying the tax is a possibility if it’s determined that another revenue stream is needed.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly decided to let counties enact meals taxes of up to 6 percent (six cents per dollar) without holding a referendum. For years, counties tried to convince the state to give them more power to levy taxes and fees.
Berryville has a 4 percent meals tax and expects to generate $312,000 from it during the new fiscal year that starts July 1. Other localities surrounding Clarke County that already have meals taxes include Winchester (6 percent), Frederick County (4 percent), Leesburg (3½ percent), Middletown (5 percent), Stephens City (5 percent), Strasburg (6 percent) and Warren County (4 percent).
Almost every nearby community has a meals tax, board Chairman David Weiss said. But Clarke officials haven’t pursued one because “we didn’t think it would produce that much revenue,” he said, and “being a conservative community, we didn’t think one would pass” in a referendum.
The tax would be charged by restaurants and other businesses selling prepared foods. Boies explained it this way: A customer in a convenience store buys a bag of ground coffee beans to take home and make coffee there; the tax wouldn’t be charged. But if the customer buys a cup of coffee brewing at the store’s beverage counter, or a prepared sandwich from the refrigerated deli case, the tax would be charged.
Businesses are responsible for reporting meals tax collections to local taxing authorities, and they usually remit the money to localities monthly, Boies said.
More than likely, a Clarke County meals tax could be charged only by businesses in unincorporated areas.
“We cannot tax within the town of Berryville, or within Boyce, without their approval,” said Boies.
A potential drawback to enacting a meals tax, he indicated, is there are only 23 restaurants, farm markets and convenience stores in unincorporated areas that could charge it.
Clarke County doesn’t have as many major highways with restaurants along them as some places, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay pointed out.
The meals tax is “a big deal in some localities,” Boies said. For instance, Winchester expects to collect $8.6 million and Leesburg almost $5.82 million during the current fiscal year, his research shows. With its 7 percent tax, Harrisonburg will collect an estimated $14.4 million.
“It probably would produce some revenue for us,” but a limited amount, Boies added.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he wouldn’t favor enacting a meals tax immediately because of economic problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But at some point in the future, it’s an idea worth examining, he said.
Although a referendum wouldn’t be needed for the county to levy the tax, a public hearing would be required under state law.
